Photo Flash: First Look at David Hasselhoff in 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL

We've got your first look at David Hasselhoff in 9 to 5 the Musical! Check out production photos, as well as photos of his curtain call and posing with family and friends on his opening night!

David Hasselhoff will play Franklin Hart Jnr in 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL at The Savoy Theatre until 8 February 2020.

David joins Caroline Sheen as Violet Newstead, Chelsea Halfpenny as Judy Bernly, Natalie McQueen as Doralee Rhodes and Bonnie Langford as Roz Keith.





