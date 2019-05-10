Photo Flash: First Look at Brexit Comedy THE LAST TEMPTATION OF BORIS JOHNSON

May. 10, 2019  

Get a first look below at the world premiere of Jonathan Maitland's THE LAST TEMPTATION OF Boris Johnson, which is currently in previews at Park Theatre, London with a national press night on Monday 13 May 2019.

The new Brexit-inspired comedy drama stars Will Barton as Boris Johnson, Dugald Bruce-Lockhart as Michael Gove, Davina Moon as Marina Wheeler / Anita, Steve Nallon as Margaret Thatcher, Tim Wallers as Evgeny Lebedev / Tony Blair / Huw Edwards and Arabella Weir as Sarah Vine / Chief Whip / Winston Churchill.

It was the dinner that changed history: the night in February 2016 when Boris Johnson decided to vote 'leave'. Fast forward to post-Brexit Britain, 2029: a country divided. Boris is back in the political wilderness and has ambitions to make Britain great again, but what are his true intentions?

THE LAST TEMPTATION OF Boris Johnson is directed by Lotte Wakeham.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith



Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Tristan Fynn-Aiduenu Wins 2019 JMK Award
  • Guest Blog: Writer Carl Grose On DEAD DOG IN A SUITCASE (AND OTHER LOVE SONGS)
  • Photo Flash: First Look at the Premiere of WHERE YE FROM at Lilian Baylis Studio
  • Writers And Cast Announced For AESOP'S FABLES
  • THE TWILIGHT ZONE Will Host a Series of Post-Show Q&As
  • Photo Flash: First Look at THE FIRM

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup