Photo Flash: First Look at Brexit Comedy THE LAST TEMPTATION OF BORIS JOHNSON
Get a first look below at the world premiere of Jonathan Maitland's THE LAST TEMPTATION OF Boris Johnson, which is currently in previews at Park Theatre, London with a national press night on Monday 13 May 2019.
The new Brexit-inspired comedy drama stars Will Barton as Boris Johnson, Dugald Bruce-Lockhart as Michael Gove, Davina Moon as Marina Wheeler / Anita, Steve Nallon as Margaret Thatcher, Tim Wallers as Evgeny Lebedev / Tony Blair / Huw Edwards and Arabella Weir as Sarah Vine / Chief Whip / Winston Churchill.
It was the dinner that changed history: the night in February 2016 when Boris Johnson decided to vote 'leave'. Fast forward to post-Brexit Britain, 2029: a country divided. Boris is back in the political wilderness and has ambitions to make Britain great again, but what are his true intentions?
THE LAST TEMPTATION OF Boris Johnson is directed by Lotte Wakeham.
Photo Credit: Pamela Raith
Arabella Weir (Winston Churchill) Steve Nallon(Margaret Thatcher) Tim Wallers (Tony Blair)
Davina Moon as Anita & Will Barton as Boris Johnson
Steve Nallon(Margaret Thatcher)Arabella Weir(Winston Churchill)Tim Wallers(Tony Blair)