Photo Flash: First Look at Birmingham HippodromeÂ and LeicesterÂ Curve's THE COLOR PURPLE

Birmingham Hippodrome and Leicester's Curve have released the first production images from The Color Purple, which has its official opening night at Curve tonight. Made in the Midlands, this brand new production comes to Birmingham Hippodrome from 16th - 20th July 2019.

Based on Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel and Steven Spielberg's 1985 Oscar-nominated film of the same name, The Color Purple is a Tony Award-winning Broadway musical which follows heroine Celie as she discovers her own identity and power over the course of 40 years in 20th century southern America.

The cast is led by T'Shan Williams as Celie, Joanna Francis as Shug Avery, Ako Mitchell as Mister, Simon-Anthony Rhoden as Mister's son Harpo, Karen Mavundukure as his wife Sophia, Danielle Fiamanya as Celie's sister Nettie and DelRoy Brown as Pa.

The cast is completed by Geoff Aymer, Owen Chaponda, Perola Congo, KM Drew Boateng, Danielle Kassaraté, Anelisa Lamola, Rosemary Annabella Nkrumah, Jochebel Ohene MacCarthy, Landi Oshinowo and Jo Servi.

The Color Purple comes to Birmingham Hippodrome from 16th - 20th July 2019.

See production photographs below by Manuel Harlan!





