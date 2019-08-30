Photo Flash: First Look at Amanda Abbington and the Cast of THE SON

Following a critically acclaimed sell out run at Kiln Theatre, Michael Longhurst's production of Florian Zeller's The Son, in a translation by Christopher Hampton, transfers to the West End. The production opens at the Duke of York's Theatre on 2 September, with previews from 24 August, and runs until 2 November.

Amanda Abbington, Laurie Kynaston, John Light and Amaka Okafor reprise their lauded performances for the strictly limited 10 week run. The Son marks the first West End transfer for the Kiln Theatre since it reopened last September, and is presented in the West End by Fiery Angel and Gavin Kalin Productions.





