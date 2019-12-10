Photo Flash: Check Out New Photos of the West End Cast of SIX

The current West End Queendom are Jarneia Richard-Noel (as Catherine of Aragon), Courtney Bowman (Anne Boleyn), Natalie Paris (Jane Seymour), Alexia McIntosh (Anna of Cleves), Vicki Manser (Katherine Howard), Danielle Steers (Catherine Parr), with Zara MacIntosh (Alternate Catherine of Aragon and Katherine Howard), Cherelle Jay (Alternate Anne Boleyn and Anna of Cleves), Hana Stewart (Alternate Jane Seymour and Catherine Parr), Collette Guitart (Dance Captain/Understudy).

Critically acclaimed across the UK with a sound-track storming the charts with over 75 million streams to date making it the second highest streaming cast recording in the world, the sell-out intoxicating Tudor take-off is here to stay!



From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into a 75-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. These Queens may have green sleeves but their lipstick is rebellious red.



Nominated for five 2019 OIivier Awards, including Best New Musical, Best Choreography and Best Costume Design, the West End smash hit 'SIX' is the phenomenon everyone's losing their head over. The show's 2018 debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe hastened its West End transfer which opened in January 2019. This homegrown histo-remixed pop-concert musical by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss is rocking the Arts Theatre, London, enjoying an open-ended run - currently booking to July 2020 - and playing to sold out houses.



And the Queens are going global: a Broadway transfer has been announced for February 2020 at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre, following north American runs in Chicago, Boston, Edmonton and Minnesota. 'SIX' opens in Australia at the Sydney Opera House in January 2020. It is currently selling out theatres across the UK in a 33-venue tour that continues to summer 2020.





