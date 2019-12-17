Photo Flash: Check Out All New Photos From THE GREAT GATSBY Dining Experience at Immersive LDN

All new production photos have been released for The Great Gatsby dining experience at Immerside LDN.

It's the roaring twenties - an era of bootleg liquor, red hot jazz and hedonistic pleasures. Jay Gatsby invites you to one of his infamous parties and for you, it starts with dinner.

Hosted by F Scott Fitzgerald himself, along with wife Zelda, this sumptuous three course jazz age dining experience will lavish your tastebuds, reveal exclusive show content and ensure you start the party right where you deserve to be - Gatsby's inner circle.

THE GREAT GATSBY allows audiences to fully immerse themselves into the world of Jay Gatsby and the glamour of the Roaring '20s. With cocktails, dancing and scandal, this heart-racing adaptation of the seminal jazz-age story puts the audience at the heart of the action.

Tickets for the dining experience can be purchased via www.immersivegatsby.com



