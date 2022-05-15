Performance Lineup Announced for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

According to WhatsOnStage, the full lineup for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee has been announced. The 90 minute celebration is set to air tonight at 8pm via ITV. Stage and screen performers are set to take the stage, set on Windsor Castle grounds. Keala Settle from film's "The Greatest Showman" and Broadway's Waitress will perform "Sing" by Andrew Lloyd Weber and Gary Barlow. Lin-Manuel Miranda and Andrew Lloyd Weber have been collaborating on a special project that has not yet been revealed. Read more about the project here.

If it is not performed tonight, the project could be scheduled for more Platinum Jubilee festivities that will take place in June. Other stars set to appear include Helen Mirren, who will portray Elizabeth I, and Omid Djalili of Fiddler on the Roof. The pair will be performing in a theatrical retelling of Britain's modern history. The four act celebration will continue with appearances from Maureen Lipman, Katherine Jenkins, and David Jason. Tom Cruise, Adjoa Andoh of Bridgerton, and Damian Lewis from Sylvia are set to host the latter three acts.

It has also been announced that over 1,000 performers and 500 horses will be part of the show, which will be attended by Joan Collins, Mo Farah, Kelly Holmes, Moira Stuart, and more. The entire evening is hosted by Phillip Schoefield and Julie Etchingham.

Read the full WhatsOnStage story here.

Learn more at https://platinumjubilee.gov.uk/events/.