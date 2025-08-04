Paul Hilton to Play Scrooge in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Old Vic

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Paul Hilton (The Inheritance, Lady Macbeth, Slow Horses) will take on the role of Ebenezer Scrooge in Matthew Warchus’ A Christmas Carol, adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne (His Dark Materials, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) at The Old Vic.

A Christmas Carol returns to The Old Vic from 12 November 2025 to 10 January 2026. Last winter, The Old Vic welcomed 66,000 people in just nine weeks, with 52% of the audience visiting The Old Vic for the first time.

At The Old Vic we are all humbled by the enormous ongoing popularity of this production; last year, in its eighth year, A Christmas Carol continued to break box office records, welcome new audiences and see a staggering number of returning faces. I’m so proud that Jack Thorne’s ingenious adaptation continues to inspire, capture imaginations and create magic for our audiences.’

Paul Hilton, on performing the role of Ebenezer Scrooge, said: ‘At its best, theatre is a transformative ritualistic experience and to play Ebenezer Scrooge in Matthew Warchus’ beautiful production of A Christmas Carol, in the magical Old Vic theatre that sings with the Ghosts and Spirits of the Past, Present and the Future, is a tremendous honour and a privilege. Living the dream.’

This role marks Paul Hilton’s debut at The Old Vic and follows his successful run in Hamlet Hail to the Thief with the Royal Shakespeare Company this summer. Paul is a Tony and Olivier award-nominated actor for his roles in The Inheritance (West End/Broadway/Young Vic) and An Enemy of the People (West End). His screen credits also include Lady Macbeth, Wuthering Heights, Slow Horses and A Very English Scandal.

The creative team includes Set & Costume by Rob Howell, Composition & Arrangement by Christopher Nightingale, Lighting by Hugh Vanstone, Sound by Simon Baker, Casting by David Grindrod CDG, Ebenezer Scrooge and Original Casting by Jessica Ronane CDG and Movement by Lizzi Gee. Jamie Manton is the Associate Director.

Since A Christmas Carol opened in 2017, The Old Vic has held charity collections to raise money for various organisations aiding poverty and food deprivation. Over the last eight years, these annual collections have raised over £1.7m globally. We look forward to announcing our recipient of this year’s bucket collection in the coming weeks.

This year also sees the continuation of IN CAMERA: PLAYBACK, with the 2020 version of the show set to be broadcast in care homes across the country for free.

