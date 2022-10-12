Park Theatre Announces Two New Trustees

Park Theatre has announced Chartered Accountant Ibukun Alamutu and Come From Away producer Joe Smith as new trustees. They join Chair of the Board Anthony Clare and board members Kurt Barling, Hedda Beeby, Andrew Cleland-Bogle, Jonathan Edwards, Bharat Mehta, Rufus Olins, Victoria Phillips and Julia Tyrell.

Joe Smith comes to Park Theatre following his tenure as Chair of the Board at The Gate Theatre. He is the co-owner of Smith & Brant Theatricals, and the producer of the award-winning musical Come From Away in the UK, USA, Canada and Australia, with other producing work including True West and Bitter Wheat. He's previously worked as a Producer for the National and Executive Producer at Old Vic Productions on shows including Billy Elliot, Sweeney Todd, Jerusalem and Clybourne Park. He lives in Alexandra Palace.

Joe said, "I'm greatly looking forward to working with Park Theatre as a Trustee. As a local resident I know the benefit it brings to the area and how highly regarded it is by the audiences and community. I fully support Park Theatre's commitment to presenting excellent work in a welcoming space for all. With a strong board and staff we can ensure that it continues to thrive."

Ibukun Alamutu is a Chartered Accountant and is currently a Senior Associate Consultant at Bain & Company in London. She is also currently a training company member at the Olivier Award winning dance company Boy Blue Entertainment, performing with them in their 2022 biennial show at The Barbican. Her previous pro-bono experience includes providing strategy consulting services to small businesses and charities with The Young Consultant London, and working at Amplified Arts Academy in London.

Ibukun said, "I am delighted to be joining the team at Park Theatre. I was drawn to the theatre's commitment to accessibility and providing a platform for emerging producers. The team has been exceptional, overcoming great odds, during a period of grave uncertainty in the performing arts. I look forward to serving as a Trustee, to support them through a new phase of their journey"

Jez Bond, Artistic Director of Park Theatre, said, "Park Theatre's Board has continued to grow in strength, and we're thrilled to welcome two new Trustees to the table who bring with them a wealth of expertise that will be of great benefit to our organisation."

Park Theatre presents exceptional theatre in the heart of Finsbury Park, boasting two world-class performance spaces: Park200 for predominantly larger scale productions by established talent, and Park90, a flexible studio space, for emerging artists. In nine years, it has enjoyed eight West End transfers (including Daytona starring Maureen Lipman, The Boys in the Band starring Mark Gatiss, Pressure starring David Haig and The Life I Lead starring Miles Jupp), two National Theatre transfers, twenty-five national tours, six Olivier Award nominations, has won multiple OffWestEnd Offie Awards and won a Theatre of the Year award from The Stage. Park Theatre are grateful to all those who have donated to the Park Life fund, supporting the venue through the pandemic.