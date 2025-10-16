PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT Will Hit The Road In 2026 With Kevin Clifton, Adèle Anderson, And Nick Hayes

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A full cast has been announced for the 2026 UK and Ireland tour of Priscilla Queen of the Desert, opening at the Palace Theatre in Manchester on February 19, 2026, before touring nationwide through July 2026.

Leading the company will be Kevin Clifton (Strictly Come Dancing, Chicago) as Tick/Mitzi, Nick Hayes (Groundhog Day, The Old Vic) as Felicia/Adam, Peter Duncan (The Dame, Pretender) as Bob/Preacher, and Adèle Anderson—best known as one-third of the acclaimed cabaret trio Fascinating Aïda—as Bernadette.

The production will also feature BAFTA Award-winning Costume Designer Vicky Gill, known for her dazzling work on Strictly Come Dancing, who makes her musical theatre debut with over 100 original costumes designed for the tour.

“Priscilla Queen of the Desert is bold, joyful, and unapologetically full of heart,” said Clifton. “Taking on Tick/Mitzi is the perfect challenge—it’s about identity, family, and love in all its forms. And honestly, who wouldn’t want to perform in those incredible costumes with that soundtrack?”

“Bringing this fabulous world to life through costume is a dream come true,” added Gill. “In live theatre, every sequin, feather, and stitch tells the story in real time. It’s an incredibly rewarding challenge.”

Directed by Olivier Award-nominee Ian Talbot OBE with choreography by Olivier Award-winner Matt Cole, Priscilla Queen of the Desert follows three friends as they journey across the Australian outback in a battered bus named Priscilla to put on the show of a lifetime. Along the way, they discover the power of friendship, acceptance, and staying true to themselves.

The production features scenic and lighting design by Andrew Exeter, sound design by Ben Harrison, video design by Leo Flint, hair and makeup by Craig Forrest-Thomas, and casting by David Grindrod CDG for Grindrod Burton Casting. Sam Holmes serves as Associate Director.

Packed with disco and pop hits including “Hot Stuff,” “It’s Raining Men,” “I Will Survive,” “Finally,” and “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” the musical promises a spectacular celebration bursting with humor, heart, and high-octane performance.

UK & IRELAND TOUR DATES

Palace Theatre Manchester (Feb 19–28)

King’s Theatre Glasgow (Mar 2–7)

Liverpool Empire (Mar 9–14)

Mayflower Theatre Southampton (Mar 16–21)

Birmingham Hippodrome (Mar 23–28)

Norwich Theatre Royal (Mar 30–Apr 4)

Theatre Royal Newcastle (Apr 6–11)

Edinburgh Playhouse (Apr 14–18)

Wales Millennium Centre Cardiff (Apr 20–25)

Royal Concert Hall Nottingham (Apr 28–May 2)

Aylesbury Theatre (May 4–9)

New Victoria Woking (May 11–16)

Marlowe Theatre Canterbury (May 25–30)

Grand Opera House Belfast (Jun 1–6)

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre Dublin (Jun 8–13)

Theatre Royal Brighton (Jun 16–20)

Curve Theatre Leicester (Jun 22–27)

Sheffield (Jun 29–Jul 4)

Alhambra Theatre Bradford (Jul 6–11)

Hall for Cornwall Truro (Jul 13–18)

Tickets are on sale now at www.priscillauktour.com.