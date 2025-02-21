PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT Will Embark on UK, Ireland and International Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Priscilla Queen of the Desert, based on the 1994 Oscar-winning film, is set to hit the road across the UK and Ireland opening at the Palace Theatre in Manchester on 16 February 2026 and touring through to July 2026. International dates will also be announced in due course.

Directed by Olivier Award-nominated Ian Talbot OBE with choreography by Olivier Award-winner Matt Cole and set and lighting design by Andrew Exeter, the sassy and joyous Broadway and West End hit musical follows the hilarious and heart-warming journey as three friends travel across Australia in a dilapidated bus nicknamed Priscilla to put on the show of a lifetime.

Featuring a hit parade of dance-floor classics as well as garnering international acclaim, at its core, Priscilla Queen of the Desert's enduring appeal lies in its heartfelt exploration and celebration of identity, diversity, and the journey toward self-acceptance. Challenging societal norms, and the importance of embracing one's true self, the characters confront prejudice and adversity and discover the strength found in unity, friendship, and the beauty of authentic expression.

Packed full of dazzling dance routines, a sparkling array of spectacular costumes and an iconic soundtrack of 80s and 90s disco anthems including ‘Hot Stuff', ‘It's Raining Men', ‘I Will Survive', ‘Girls Just Wanna Have Fun', ‘Finally' and more, Priscilla Queen of the Desert is an exuberant celebration of acceptance and belonging, bursting at the seams with humor, heart and spectacle.

Casting will be announced in due course. Priscilla Queen of the Desert UK & Ireland Tour is produced by Mark Goucher and Matthew Gale (Hairspray The Musical, The Full Monty and Shrek The Musical).

Tour Dates

Palace Theatre, Manchester – 19-28 February 2026

King's Theatre, Glasgow – 2-7 March

Liverpool Empire – 9-14 March

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton – 16-21 March

Birmingham Hippodrome – 23-28 March

Norwich Theatre Royal – 30 March-4 April

Theatre Royal, Newcastle – 6-11 April

Edinburgh Playhouse – 14-18 April

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff – 20-25 April

Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham – 28 April-2 May

Aylesbury Theatre – 4-9 May

New Victoria, Woking – 11-16 May

The Marlowe, Canterbury – 25-30 May

Grand Opera House, Belfast – 1-6 June

Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Dublin – 8-13 June

Theatre Royal, Brighton – 16-20 June

Curve Theatre, Leicester – 22-27 June

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford – 6-11 July

Hall for Cornwall, Truro – 14-18 July 2026

