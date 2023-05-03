Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PEAKY BLINDERS Returns to the Birmingham Hippodrome This Month

Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby is at Birmingham Hippodrome between Tuesday 23 May and Saturday 27 May.

May. 03, 2023  
Rambert and Birmingham Hippodrome's dance theatre show, Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby is back by popular demand at Birmingham Hippodrome between Tuesday 23 and Saturday 27 May.

Written and adapted for the stage by Peaky Blinders' creator Steven Knight, and choreographed and directed by Rambert's Artistic Director Benoit Swan Pouffer, the show had its world premiere at co-producing partner venue Birmingham Hippodrome in 2022. Following sell-out performances at the Hippodrome and a London premiere at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby embarked on its UK tour earlier this year.

Jon Gilchrist, Artistic Director & CEO of Birmingham Hippodrome said: "It seems only right to finish the UK tour of our spectacular co-production in the city where this story began. After a phenomenal run last September we're really excited audiences have another opportunity to enjoy this special production."

Featuring live musicians performing a score written by Roman GianArthur, the show is led by Musical Director Yaron Engler as well as a new track by Laura Mvula. GianArthur's soundtrack for the production also features iconic songs from the television series and music from Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds, Radiohead, Anna Calvi, The Last Shadow Puppets, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, to name a few.

Guillaume Quéau and Joseph Kudra alternate the role of Thomas Shelby, with Naya Lovell and Seren Williams alternating the role of Grace, within the production that features the permanent Rambert dance company on stage. Birmingham-born writer and poet Benjamin Zephaniah who played street preacher Jeremiah Jesus in the TV series, provides pre-recorded narration for the production.

Through dance theatre Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby picks up the story of the Peaky Blinders at the end of World War One, following Tommy Shelby and Grace Burgess through their passionate love affair. While Tommy is building his empire, Grace is operating as an undercover agent for Special Branch on a mission to get close to the heart of Tommy's gang. As the story unfolds, many hearts are broken.

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight said: "This is dance for people who don't usually watch dance and what I've written has been transformed into something startling by consummate dancers and choreographers. If the concept of a Peaky Blinders dance seems strange, reserve judgement and reserve a ticket."

Tickets can be booked online at birminghamhippodrome.com or by calling the box office on 0844 338 5000*

*0844 calls will cost you 4.5p per minute plus your phone company's access charge.




