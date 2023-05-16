PAPER CUT Comes to the Park Theatre in June

Performances run 7 June – 1 July.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Photo 1 Video: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy
Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video Photo 2 Video: The Cast of MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Performs 'Waterloo' In New Music Video
Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Ver Photo 3 Interview: 'To be Able to Take Christian Through his Journey Every Night, I Feel Very, Very Lucky' - Jamie Muscato of MOULIN ROUGE!
Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming To Photo 4 Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS

Guest Blog: 'There's Nothing to Hide Behind': West End Star Kerry Ellis on Her Upcoming Tour and New Album KINGS & QUEENS

A queer love story that looks at how a man's identity is affected by injury, and by fighting for a country that doesn't fully accept you, Paper Cut is a tender and funny new play by American writer Andrew Rosendorf. As Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' legislation - which prohibits discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity at school across all grade levels - gains traction with other states, with dozens proposing similar bills, the show is a timely exploration of queer men in the military, of men who will die for their country even when their country tells them every day - in small and large ways - that they are less than.

A young gay American soldier, Kyle, returns from Afghanistan after being injured in an IED blast. Only a paper cut. Or that's what he wants his friends, family, and a potential new love to believe. Paper Cut is a raw exploration of the physical and emotional toll of returning soldiers and how they navigate their way through another minefield - returning home.

Playwright Andrew Rosendorf said, "When I started researching Paper Cut, Obama was president, Osama bin Laden had been killed, and "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" was finally repealed - a policy that began when I was a closeted gay teenager growing up in the 1990s. Ever since, I've been fascinated with queerness in the military. How our queer soldiers fight for their country - and then often come home and have to fight their country. You only have to look at former President Trump's ban on transgender individuals serving in the military or presently "Don't Say Gay," anti-drag, and anti-transgender legislation going through state legislatures in the United States. At its core, Paper Cut is an exploration of love and courage and all the minefields we have to navigate to live our lives. It's a reminder that heroes don't always wear uniforms."

Paper Cut is performed by Callum Mardy (Ash in BAFTA nominated Big Boys), Joe Bolland (Othello and Our Generation, National Theatre), and Prince Kundai (Bootycandy, Gate Theatre). Tobie Donovan joins them in his professional stage debut following his TV role Isaac in the Emmy nominated Netflix series Heartstopper.

Andrew Rosendorf's work has been produced or developed at La Jolla, MCC, KC Rep, Signature Theatre, Florida Stage, the National New Play Network, Unicorn Theatre, Florida Rep, Nashville Rep, City Theatre, Geva Theatre, Actor's Express, Curious Theatre Company, and Local Theater Company. He is the recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New American Play Award, a Venturous Theater Fund Grant, a MAP Fund Grant, and a NNPN Rolling World Premiere for REFUGE, which he co-created with Satya Jnani Chávez.

Director Scott Hurran is the Artistic Director of Ecclesia and previously held Associate positions at Eastern Angles, Mercury Theatre, and Gate Theatre. He is a Leverhulme Arts Scholar, and received the JMK regional directors bursary in 2018. In 2020 he was named a New Creative by BBC Arts and Screen South for his work as a director and writer. His shows include bucket (Theatre Royal Bath), Beat of Our Hearts (Exeter Northcott), Hidden (UK Tour); Counting Stars by AtihaSen Gipta, shortlisted for the Amnesty International Freedom of Expression Award, (Assembly, Edinburgh Fringe); The House of Bernarda Alba (Kings Head Theatre); Three to Four Days (Theatre 503); Immigrant (Theatre Uncut, Young Vic).

Park Theatre presents exceptional theatre in the heart of Finsbury Park, boasting two world-class performance spaces: Park200 for predominantly larger scale productions by established talent, and Park90, a flexible studio space, for emerging artists. In ten years, it has enjoyed eight West End transfers (including Rose starring Maureen Lipman, The Boys in the Band starring Mark Gatiss, Pressure starring David Haig and The Life I Lead starring Miles Jupp), two National Theatre transfers, 14 national tours, six Olivier Award nominations, has won multiple OffWestEnd Offie Awards and won a Theatre of the Year award from The Stage. Park Theatre are grateful to all those who have donated to the Park Life fund, supporting the venue through the pandemic.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

Culture Warrington Reveals its Upcoming Programme For Pride Photo
Culture Warrington Reveals its Upcoming Programme For Pride

A vibrant programme of events focused around inclusivity and the freedom to express yourself are coming to Warrington in June as part of a Pride celebration.

DJ Scott Mills Will Make Pantomime Debut in JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Leicester Photo
DJ Scott Mills Will Make Pantomime Debut in JACK AND THE BEANSTALK at Leicester

De Montfort Hall and Imagine Theatre have announced that everyone’s favourite radio DJ Scott Mills will make his pantomime debut this festive season as he takes to the stage in Leicester’s giant family pantomime Jack and The Beanstalk from 15 December – 07 January.

Further Dates Revealed For TUBULAR BELLS Live In Concert - The 50th Anniversary Celebratio Photo
Further Dates Revealed For TUBULAR BELLS Live In Concert - The 50th Anniversary Celebration

Following its successful sell-out run earlier this year, further dates have been announced around the UK for the Tubular Bells 50th The Anniversary Celebration before it heads to Europe.

Transforming Leadership – National Arts Programme Will Promote Learning Disabled And Photo
Transforming Leadership – National Arts Programme Will Promote Learning Disabled And Autistic Leaders

A team of learning disabled and autistic creatives from Access All Areas have joined forces with companies around the country to launch a ground-breaking programme that will change the face of cultural leadership in the UK. The programme will be launched on Monday 19 June to coincide with Learning Disability Week.


More Hot Stories For You

Catherine Shipton Joins Todd Carty In THE MOUSETRAP's 70th Anniversary TourCatherine Shipton Joins Todd Carty In THE MOUSETRAP's 70th Anniversary Tour
Olive Gray and Amy Lennox Will Star in SPY FOR SPY at Riverside Studios Beginning Next MonthOlive Gray and Amy Lennox Will Star in SPY FOR SPY at Riverside Studios Beginning Next Month
Full Cast Revealed For the West End Transfer of CRAZY FOR YOUFull Cast Revealed For the West End Transfer of CRAZY FOR YOU
Photos: Meghan and Harry from IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: SPITTING IMAGE THE MUSICAL Visit Royal Albert HallPhotos: Meghan and Harry from IDIOTS ASSEMBLE: SPITTING IMAGE THE MUSICAL Visit Royal Albert Hall

Videos

Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED... Video Video: Allie Daniel Performs 'Happy to Keep His Dinner Warm' From HOW TO SUCCEED...
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video Video
Photos/TONY! [THE TONY BLAIR ROCK OPERA] Reveals New Tour Dates, Plus New Photos and Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End Video
Photos & First Look at AIN'T TOO PROUD in the West End
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE

Recommended For You









close sound sound