PAPER CUT Comes to the Park Theatre in June

A queer love story that looks at how a man's identity is affected by injury, and by fighting for a country that doesn't fully accept you, Paper Cut is a tender and funny new play by American writer Andrew Rosendorf. As Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' legislation - which prohibits discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity at school across all grade levels - gains traction with other states, with dozens proposing similar bills, the show is a timely exploration of queer men in the military, of men who will die for their country even when their country tells them every day - in small and large ways - that they are less than.

A young gay American soldier, Kyle, returns from Afghanistan after being injured in an IED blast. Only a paper cut. Or that's what he wants his friends, family, and a potential new love to believe. Paper Cut is a raw exploration of the physical and emotional toll of returning soldiers and how they navigate their way through another minefield - returning home.

Playwright Andrew Rosendorf said, "When I started researching Paper Cut, Obama was president, Osama bin Laden had been killed, and "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" was finally repealed - a policy that began when I was a closeted gay teenager growing up in the 1990s. Ever since, I've been fascinated with queerness in the military. How our queer soldiers fight for their country - and then often come home and have to fight their country. You only have to look at former President Trump's ban on transgender individuals serving in the military or presently "Don't Say Gay," anti-drag, and anti-transgender legislation going through state legislatures in the United States. At its core, Paper Cut is an exploration of love and courage and all the minefields we have to navigate to live our lives. It's a reminder that heroes don't always wear uniforms."

Paper Cut is performed by Callum Mardy (Ash in BAFTA nominated Big Boys), Joe Bolland (Othello and Our Generation, National Theatre), and Prince Kundai (Bootycandy, Gate Theatre). Tobie Donovan joins them in his professional stage debut following his TV role Isaac in the Emmy nominated Netflix series Heartstopper.

Andrew Rosendorf's work has been produced or developed at La Jolla, MCC, KC Rep, Signature Theatre, Florida Stage, the National New Play Network, Unicorn Theatre, Florida Rep, Nashville Rep, City Theatre, Geva Theatre, Actor's Express, Curious Theatre Company, and Local Theater Company. He is the recipient of an Edgerton Foundation New American Play Award, a Venturous Theater Fund Grant, a MAP Fund Grant, and a NNPN Rolling World Premiere for REFUGE, which he co-created with Satya Jnani Chávez.

Director Scott Hurran is the Artistic Director of Ecclesia and previously held Associate positions at Eastern Angles, Mercury Theatre, and Gate Theatre. He is a Leverhulme Arts Scholar, and received the JMK regional directors bursary in 2018. In 2020 he was named a New Creative by BBC Arts and Screen South for his work as a director and writer. His shows include bucket (Theatre Royal Bath), Beat of Our Hearts (Exeter Northcott), Hidden (UK Tour); Counting Stars by AtihaSen Gipta, shortlisted for the Amnesty International Freedom of Expression Award, (Assembly, Edinburgh Fringe); The House of Bernarda Alba (Kings Head Theatre); Three to Four Days (Theatre 503); Immigrant (Theatre Uncut, Young Vic).

Park Theatre presents exceptional theatre in the heart of Finsbury Park, boasting two world-class performance spaces: Park200 for predominantly larger scale productions by established talent, and Park90, a flexible studio space, for emerging artists. In ten years, it has enjoyed eight West End transfers (including Rose starring Maureen Lipman, The Boys in the Band starring Mark Gatiss, Pressure starring David Haig and The Life I Lead starring Miles Jupp), two National Theatre transfers, 14 national tours, six Olivier Award nominations, has won multiple OffWestEnd Offie Awards and won a Theatre of the Year award from The Stage. Park Theatre are grateful to all those who have donated to the Park Life fund, supporting the venue through the pandemic.