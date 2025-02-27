Over Half a Million Pounds Raised By 'Everybody Dance' Fundraiser at Sadler's Wells East

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The biggest names in art and entertainment gathered at Sadler's Wells East for the EVERYBODY DANCE fundraiser, raising over half a million pounds net that allows the hub to platform UK talent and celebrate international perspectives across its venues and beyond for years to come. Sadler's Wells East is a new powerhouse for dance with local roots and global impact.

An esteemed group of artists, consisting of Sting, Gillian Anderson OBE, Dame Arlene Phillips, William Forsythe, Pete Townshend, Raven Smith, Anish Kapoor CBE RA, Eva Rothschild RA and Tiler Peck joined forces to form a Creative Council in support of the event and launch of the new site.

The fundraiser offered a unique 'for one night only' evening, with a programme that gave guests the opportunity to immerse themselves in every aspect of the new building. Upon arrival, guests were greeted by a dazzling projection on the exterior of the building by Darren Johnston, followed by performances from the National Youth Dance Company, Wayne McGregor Company and Russell Maliphant before a preview excerpt from Pete Townshend's Quadrophenia: A Mod Ballet - a major new Sadler's Wells production that tours the UK this year. Performances culminated with Vicki Igbokwe-Ozoagu's joyful clubland party Our Mighty Groove, which invited guests to join them on the dance floor.

The EVERYBODY DANCE fundraiser will support Sadler's Wells in nurturing new talent and supporting artists in their creative journeys. Sadler's Wells self-raise around 90% of their funding through tickets, fundraising and commercial endeavours, with this fundraiser being a great catalyst to support both the on-stage and community work of Sadler's Wells. Hosted by Lord Rosebery, Chairman of Sotheby's, items were generously gifted for the live auction, featuring exclusive experiences such as tickets to Venice Dance Biennale to watch Wayne McGregor's work, a meet and greet with New York City Ballet principal Tiler Peck at the Lincoln Center and an artwork by Sadler's Wells Ambassador Antony Gormley.

Also in attendance was Former Principal of The Royal Ballet Dame Darcey Bussell, British Choreographer and Director Sir Wayne McGregor, Film Editor Elizabeth Saltzman and Fashion Designer Roksanda Ilinčić.

Sadler's Wells East is a nationwide resource for dance: a space for seeing, creating, rehearsing and participating in the artform. From conception of an idea to rehearsals and technical production, Sadler's Wells East allows programming and producing of innovative new work from artists both local and international as well as delivering projects that inspire local schools and communities. Sadler's Wells gives everyone the opportunity to explore their creativity through dance.

“We're overjoyed by the extreme generosity of our friends, Patrons and artists who support Sadler's Wells' mission to make and share dance that inspires us all. We are a charity that relies on voluntary support from individuals and organisations to deliver our world-class programme and support the next generation of dance makers. Fundraising is a crucial part of the economic picture in the arts today, and the huge kindness on show last night will go so far to help us bring joy and life changing experiences to so many. A huge thank you to everyone who has supported us – we are incredibly grateful.” - Britannia Morton, Executive Director and Co-Chief Executive of Sadler's Wells

“Last night was a fantastic celebration of the diversity of dance that we present here at Sadler's Wells, and a great snapshot of what the philanthropic support and generosity of our friends and donors can help us bring to a wider audience. We are incredibly thankful to all the brilliant artists who contributed their time, resource and creativity to the fundraiser.” - Sir Alistair Spalding CBE, Artistic Director and Co-Chief Executive of Sadler's Wells

