Over 100 Jobs at Risk at Theatre Royal Plymouth as Redundancy Consultations Begin

According to Plymouth Herald, more than 100 jobs are at risk at Plymouth's Theatre Royal due to the health crisis.

Redundancy consultations have begun on June 22, which could affect a third of the staff.

"With the Government's furlough scheme finishing in October and no guarantee about when and how we can safely open our doors, our already depleted funds will be under increasing pressure in the coming months," said Adrian Vinken, chief executive of TRP.

Vinken said that the company has done all that they could to protect the jobs and incomes of their staff.

"This includes continuing to pay our casual staff members when most companies terminated contracts back in March. We have also honoured all contracts with creative freelancers working on the shows that we were due to produce despite their cancellation."

An opening date of TRP has yet to be announced, but Vinken said that the best way to help is to "continue donating, purchasing gift vouchers or booking tickets for the future as normal - safe in the knowledge that if we are able to open you'll have a fantastic time and, if the show has to be cancelled, you'll get a full refund."

