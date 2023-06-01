Original Theatre Launches New Digital Membership With Limited Release of Alan Bennett's THE HABIT OF ART

Original Theatre, the multi-award-winning live and digital theatre company, has revamped the way in which it presents online theatre with the launch of its new digital membership scheme. Replacing the previous pay-per-production system, it will be available on a monthly or annual subscription basis from https://originaltheatre.com/membership.

Alastair Whatley, Artistic Director of Original Theatre, said: “I'm delighted to be launching our brand new look platform today after almost two years of work behind the scenes. Our plan is to build even further over the coming months with what we think might be the world’s first digital theatre - a real online home for our shows and for our audiences. We remain committed to work on stages around the UK and further afield and in particular to new and original content. This year alone we will have presented 5 world premieres across almost 40 different theatres generating over £3million of box office income which only serves to highlight how this new hybrid model of live and digital work can work in generating new work. Today’s launch we hope is just the beginning for Original Theatre.”

The varied programme of plays, available to members only and all produced by Original Theatre, includes a rare chance to catch the critically-acclaimed production of Alan Bennett’s play The Habit of Art, which will be available to watch on Sunday 11 June 2023 from 4pm for 24 hours only (available to UK and European subscribers).

Having previously enjoyed a successful UK run, the play recently premiered off-Broadway as part of this year’s Brits on Broadway season, where it was selected as ‘New York Times Critic’s Pick’. Directed by Philip Franks, The Habit of Art stars Matthew Kelly, David Yelland, Jessica Dennis, Robert Mountford, Veronica Roberts and John Wark. It looks at the unsettling desires of two difficult men, and at the ethics of biography. Benjamin Britten, sailing uncomfortably close to the wind with his new opera, Death in Venice, seeks advice from his former collaborator and friend, W.H. Auden. During this imagined meeting, their first for twenty-five years, they are observed and interrupted by, amongst others, their future biographer and a young man from the local bus station. Exploring friendship, rivalry and heartache this multi layered masterpiece examines the joy, pain and emotional cost of creativity.

Other productions which members can enjoy include Through The Mirror - The Making of a Miss Marple Mystery (the latest addition to the site), Stumped, The End of the Night, The Haunting of Alice Bowles, Apollo 13: The Dark Side of the Moon, Into the Night, The Fall, Miles and Tikkun Olam with more to be announced.