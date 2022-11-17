Original Theatre Company Presents The Re-Release Of INTO THE NIGHT

Original Theatre Company's online on demand production, INTO THE NIGHT, returns this winter from 18 November at 7.30pm. Marking the 41st anniversary of the Penlee Lifeboat disaster, there will also be an online discussion on Sunday 18 December (3:15pm - 4pm), hosted by writer and journalist, Terri Paddock, with playwright Frazer Flintham, Cornish author Michael Sagar-Fenton, writer of Penlee: The Loss of a Lifeboat and Artistic Director of Original Theatre Company, Alastair Whatley. Original Theatre Company will be donating to the RNLI's work from the proceeds of this release.



On Saturday 19 December 1981, the Penlee lifeboat 'Solomon Browne' was launched in hurricane conditions to go to the aid of the coaster 'Union Star' which was being swept towards the southern coast of Cornwall. What followed ranks not only with the greatest acts of courage in the history of the RNLI, but with any human achievement. Marking 41 years since the rescue, INTO THE NIGHT is a unique theatrical experience staged exclusively for cameras.



Written by screenwriter and playwright Frazer Flintham, adapted from Penlee RNLI volunteer and author Michael Sagar-Fenton's 1991 book, Penlee, INTO THE NIGHT is directed by Alastair Whatley and produced by the team behind Birdsong Online and Apollo 13.



The cast includes Hubert Burton (The Inheritance), Tom Chambers (Father Brown, Holby City, Apollo 13: The Dark Side of The Moon), Cornish actor Robert Duncan (Drop The Dead Donkey, Casualty, Twelve Angry Men), Madeleine Knight (Poldark), Robert Mountford (The Habit of Art), Cornish actors Susan Penhaligon (The Mousetrap, A Fine Romance, Emmerdale) and Hazel Simmons, and Tim Treloar (Birdsong, The Haunting of Alice Bowles, Bombshell).

INTO THE NIGHT offers an unforgettable performance remembering the courage, dedication and heroism of the Penlee lifeboat crew.