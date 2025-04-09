Open Auditions Will Be Held For The UK Tour of THE LIGHTNING THIEF

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical gets set to embark on a UK tour this autumn, the team behind the show have announced that they are holding open auditions as they look for their company of demigods for the UK tour.

The open audition is on Tuesday 22 April at The Other Palace, currently the London home of the musical. Those auditioning should arrive from 10am and are asked to prepare a 16 bar cut of a song in the style of the show and to bring a printed CV and headshot that includes contact details as well as sheet music for their audition song. Full details at kenwright.com/auditions

Paul Taylor-Mills (Producer) said: “At the heart of Percy are themes of inclusivity and the spirit that anything is within your reach. That is why we want to open doors for as many people as possible with an open casting call. Whilst casting isn't guaranteed, it's an opportunity for us to cast the net as far as possible to those that may not get to us via some of the more traditional routes… which is very Percy!”

Bringing the hit stage adaptation of Rick Riordan's bestselling novel to audiences across the country, the tour will open at Theatre Royal Windsor from 15 – 23 August 2025 before continuing on to play Newcastle, Milton Keynes, Liverpool, Brighton, Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry, Bradford and Wimbledon with many more venues to be announced.

Based on the beloved book series (with over 180 million copies sold worldwide), Percy Jackson's story has been adapted into both films and a major hit TV series for Disney+. The musical first premiered off-Broadway in 2014 to rave reviews and went on to have two US tours, another off-Broadway run in 2017 and a 16-week limited run on Broadway in 2019. Since November 2024, The Lightning Thief has been making waves with London audiences, receiving critical acclaim and will continue at The Other Palace until 31 August 2025.



When New York City teenager Percy Jackson discovers that he is the half-blood son of the Greek god, Poseidon, his life takes a dramatic turn as he is plunged into a world much bigger than he could possibly have imagined.

With newly discovered powers he is unable to control, an unwanted destiny and a whole textbook's worth of mythical monsters on his trail, Percy must learn what it means to be a hero.

The future of the world hangs in the balance as Percy and his friends embark on an epic adventure that will have you on the edge of your seat.

This dynamic musical adaptation of Rick Riordan's bestselling The Lightning Thief has a book by Joe Tracz (Be More Chill), music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki (Monstersongs) and is directed and choreographed by Lizzi Gee (Groundhog Day).

INFORMATION

Please prepare a 16-bar cut of a song in the style of the show, along with your repertoire folder. Bring a printed CV and headshot that includes your contact details, as well as sheet music for your audition piece. A pianist will be provided. No backing tracks.

Auditions will be held on a first-come, first-served basis and will run until 18:00. Due to the high volume of applicants expected, we may not be able to see everyone on the day.

Please be prepared for outdoor queuing and potentially extended waiting times. We recommend bringing refreshments and dressing appropriately for the weather.

Auditioning does not guarantee a recall or offer of employment. After the open call, you may be invited to a further audition and/or dance call.

All auditionees must be 18 or older and eligible to work in the UK.

For more information, please visit kenwright.com/auditions

