Official London Theatre will Raise the Curtain on their newly refurbished Ticket Booth in Leicester Square at a launch event on Wednesday 18 June. Costumed stars from 25 West End shows will gather for a photocall and ribbon cutting, attended by prominent figures from London's theatre, culture and tourism industries.

Owned by the Society of London Theatre, a not-for-profit organisation which has been championing theatre since 1908, the Official London Theatre Ticket Booth has undergone major refurbishment to improve customer service and accessibility, supported by Westminster City Council, and the Theatre Development Fund (TDF) who run tkts New York.

The Society of London Theatre and Westminster City Council also partner on their flagship event West End LIVE, Europe's largest free musical theatre festival which takes place on Saturday 21 & Sunday 22 June in Trafalgar Square and celebrates its 20th anniversary this year. Together, they are opening doors for Westminster residents and nurturing the next generation of theatre enthusiasts, offering exclusive opportunities to Westminster schools, youth clubs and the City Lions programme, and working in partnership to launch exciting exhibitions and events at the new West End Arts Library, to be announced later this summer.

Cllr Ryan Jude, Cabinet Member for Climate, Ecology and Culture at Westminster City Council, said:

"The reopening of the Official London Theatre Ticket Booth in Leicester Square is fantastic news for theatre lovers, making it easier than ever to access the magic of the West End. Last year, 17.1 million theatregoers attended 18,500 performances in the West End, which highlights how critical culture is to driving tourism, supporting jobs and powering the wider economy of Westminster and the UK.

“Partially funded through the council's Neighbourhood Community Infrastructure Levy, this investment enhances the visitor experience and reflects our ongoing commitment to making arts and culture more accessible and inclusive for everyone in Westminster."

Emma De Souza, Executive Director (Audiences & Commercial) at Society of London Theatre & UK Theatre, said:

“For 45 years, the Society of London Theatre has proudly operated an in-person ticket booth in Leicester Square. Thanks to the support of Westminster City Council and our Board, we've been able to reimagine the space as a vibrant hub for theatre in the heart of London - a place to celebrate all that's brilliant about the West End.”

First opened in 1980 as ‘The Half Price Ticket Booth', the Society of London Theatre's ticket booth was the first of its kind in Leicester Square, spawning many imitations over the years. It moved into its current iconic clocktower building in 1992, and in 2001, formed a long-standing partnership with its Broadway counterpart tkts New York, globally establishing the Official London Theatre Ticket Booth as the go-to place for discounted London theatre tickets.

The Official London Theatre Ticket Booth offers up to 50% off top musicals, plays and entertainment, available to book in-person either on-the-day or up to a week ahead. The same great deals can be found online at OfficialLondonTheatre.com, where theatregoers can also book tickets further in advance. Official London Theatre is the only ticket buying platform run by the Society of London Theatre, meaning all profits are reinvested into initiatives that keep theatre thriving and make it more accessible for everyone.

Official London Theatre also runs a number of campaigns throughout the year, including Kids Week, which offers free theatre tickets to children aged 17 and under throughout the summer holidays and is one of the biggest, longest-running audience development initiatives in the world. This year's Kids Week is now on sale, and has already sold over 160,000 tickets, giving families unparalleled access to London theatre. There are still 1000s of tickets available as part of the campaign; find out more at OfficialLondonTheatre.com/Kids-Week.

Official London Theatre will also be taking over the Piccadilly Lights at 5.20pm on Wednesday 18 June, celebrating Kids Week, West End LIVE and the reopening of the booth.

