OFF MENU LIVE Announces Additional Date at The London Palladium

There will now be a show held at the iconic London Palladium on Sunday 19th November and tickets will be available on Fri 12 May.

Comedians and podcast hosts Ed Gamble and James Acaster have announced that, due to unprecedented demand, they are adding an additional extra date to their first ever live UK and Ireland tour for 2023.

There will now be a show held at the iconic London Palladium on Sunday 19th November and tickets will be available on Fri 12 May, 10am from offmenupodcast.co.uk, See Tickets, Ticketmaster as well as directly with the venue.

In Off Menu: Live the genie waiter (James) and maître d' (Ed) will quiz a guest about their dream cuisine - their favourite ever starter, main course, dessert, side dish and drink (not in that order) - live on stage. Featuring a different guest each night, and a slightly different version of James' Diet Coke story.

Since launching in December 2018, Off Menu has become one of the biggest podcasts in the country and was an instant success, winning multiple awards, regularly topping the podcast charts and racking up over 120 million downloads. In 2019 and 2020, it was nominated for Best Comedy Podcast at the British Podcast Awards.

Ed Gamble said: "I am mad with joy that we finally get to put the dream meals on wheels."

James Acaster said: "Like Shrek and Donkey, Ed and I are off on a noble quest and we won't stop until we find our happily ever after."

Ed Gamble is an award-winning stand-up comedian, writer, and podcaster. Crowned the series nine champion of the award-winning TV show Taskmaster (Dave/Channel 4), Ed was featured on the second Champions of Champions episode in 2022 and is the current host of the Taskmaster Podcast. Ed has appeared in over 30 episodes of the hit satirical panel show Mock the Week between 2015 to 2021, making him one of the most frequent regulars on the show. He is also a judge on BBC Two's Great British Menu and co-host of a Radio X Show with Matthew Crosby. Ed additionally served as one of six rotating guest-hosts for Pointless (BBC One) - alongside Alexander Armstrong. Additional TV credits include Almost Royal (BBC America), Man Down (Channel 4), Blankety Blank (BBC One), Roast Battle (Comedy Central), Richard Osman's House of Games (BBC Two), Hypothetical (Dave). His most recent stand-up tour, Electric, was given an Autumn extension after selling out multiple venues in its initial run. This comes after his twice-extended 2019 show, Blizzard, and his 2019 Amazon Prime special, Blood Sugar. Most recently, Ed has appeared on Live at the Apollo (BBC Two) for a second time.

James Acaster is 'One of comedy's most original voices' (Evening Standard). A whimsical master, he has received acclaim from around the world, including a record breaking 5 consecutive nominations for Best Comedy Show at the 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 & 2016 Edinburgh Fringe Festivals. In 2017 he toured the country with a staggering three show Trelogy, performing Recognise, Represent and Reset consecutively over three nights in each venue. These three shows and Recap, form his Netflix four part series, Repertoire. It was the first of its kind, a stand up mini series with an overarching narrative, James being the first UK comic to shoot more than one Netflix Original special. James has released three books - Classic Scrapes, Perfect Sound Whatever and James Acaster's Guide to Quitting Social Media - all of which made the Sunday Times bestseller list. In 2019, James completed a mammoth long tour of his hugely successful show Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999 around the UK, Australia and America; the show is now available to watch on Vimeo. James was recently announced as joining the cast of the Ghostbusters sequel and will be touring his new stand-up show Hecklers Welcome in autumn 2023.

Tour Dates

Sunday, 8 October 2023 Birmingham, Hippodrome

Monday, 9 October 2023 London, Royal Albert Hall EXTRA DATE

Tuesday, 10 October 2023 London, Royal Albert Hall

Wednesday, 11 October 2023 Bristol, Hippodrome

Thursday, 12 October 2023 Bristol, Hippodrome EXTRA DATE

Wednesday, 18 October 2023 Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Saturday, 21 October 2023 Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

Sunday, 22 October 2023 Glasgow, SEC Armadillo EXTRA DATE

Sunday, 29 October 2023 Manchester, O2 Apollo

Monday, 30 October 2023 Manchester, O2 Apollo EXTRA DATE

Sunday, 19 November 2023 London, Palladium EXTRA DATE

Saturday, 25 November 2023 Brighton, Dome

Monday, 27 November 2023 Dublin, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre EXTRA DATE

Tuesday, 28 November 2023 Dublin, Bord Gáis Energy Theatre



