OUR 1972 Returns This Summer at Riverside Studios

After a sell-out premiere at the start of 2024, Our 1972 - the acclaimed queer rom-com by Josh Maughan - returns to the London stage this summer in a reimagined revival at Riverside Studios.

This revival marks a turning point for Springbok Production House, coming hot on the heels of its most ambitious venture yet: BokFest, a month-long festival of new queer work that captivated audiences with six original shows, earning five-star reviews, extended runs, and widespread acclaim. With Our 1972, Springbok continues its commitment to expansive queer storytelling.

Set at a seismic moment in British LGBTQ+ history, Our 1972 tells the story of Andy and Benjamin, two university students who fall in love and into protest, playing their part in the first ever Gay Pride march in London. As Carole King'sTapestry hums through their dorm room and Cabaret shifts the cinematic landscape, the pair navigate the joy and weight of first love in a world still learning how to accept it.

Described as “a beautiful boy-meets-boy story set against a world that doesn’t love them,” Our 1972 is more than a romance - it is a requiem for those who paved the way, and a rallying cry for those still fighting. Written from a place of questioning, anger and solidarity, the piece lands with new resonance in today’s socio-political climate - where queer lives remain under threat, and queer joy remains a radical act.

The original creative team reunites for this revival, bringing with them an updated script, an enhanced production design, and a fresh social backdrop that casts the story in a new - and urgent - light. Writer Josh Maughan is joined once again by Peter Hadfield as Benjamin, with Joshua Dowden returning to direct. The production is led by Freddie Acaster for Springbok Production House.

“This is a show for those who had strength before us, have strength now, and will have strength in years to come,” says playwright Josh Maughan.

Our 1972 runs at Riverside Studios from 21 - 24 August. All tickets for the first performance are £10.