OTTO & ASTRID To Perform Live in London One Night Only

Berlin's most dysfunctional sibling rock duo, Otto & Astrid, return to London for one night only with their hit show The Stages Tour - a lipstick-smeared, tantrum-loving glam-rock gig that blends anarchic comedy with pitch-perfect pop parody.

They'll be coming fresh from tearing up Glastonbury and with international acclaim in tow, Otto & Astrid bring their wildly chaotic, infectiously hilarious act to Jacksons Lane as part of London Clown Festival. Expect glitter, drama, Europop, and the kind of sibling rivalry that makes Noel and Liam look well-adjusted.

Together they've sold out shows from Melbourne to New York, toured across Europe and the USA, and enjoyed a smash-hit run at London's Soho Theatre. Their glitter-soaked chaos has captivated audiences in Belgium, Ireland, the UK, Germany, New Zealand, and the US, with standout appearances at Glastonbury and the Edinburgh Fringe. Alongside their international touring success, Otto & Astrid have built a cult following for their explosive live shows and razor-sharp musical comedy.

Their long list of accolades includes recent recognition at the 2025 Green Room Awards, where they won Outstanding Ensemble and received nominations for Outstanding Original Songs, Writing, Musical Direction, and Production. In 2024, they were nominated for Best Music and Best Cabaret and Musical Theatre at Sydney Fringe. Past honours include Green Room Award wins in 2014 and 2008 for Most Outstanding Production, a TO&ST Award nomination at Edinburgh in 2013, and multiple Best Comedy and Best Production awards across Montreal, Ottawa, Winnipeg, and Victoria Fringe festivals.

