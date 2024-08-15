OTHELLO Directed By Sinéad Rushe Will Be Released Online For Streaming

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following its successful run at Riverside Studios last autumn, Sinéad Rushe's polyphonic production of Othello will be available to stream exclusively on Original Online this September. The digital première for Original Online members is Friday 6 September at 5pm with general release on from Friday 27 September at 5pm.

This innovative new production of Othello, directed by Sinéad Rushe, sees Iago performed by an ensemble of three actors and features music composed by Michael C. Fox. Rushe directs Martins Imhangbe (Othello), Michael C. Fox, Orlando James and Jeremy Neumark Jones (collectively as Iago), Rose Riley (Desdemona), Rachel Leah-Hosker (Emilia/Roderigo) and Ryan O'Doherty (Cassio/Brabantio).

Also announced today by Trish Wadley Productions is The Hamlet Project currently in development with work in progress industry showings at RADA studios on 22 and 23 August. This companion piece will see director Sinéad Rushe renew collaboration with many of the cast of Othello with the ambition to perform the two plays in repertory in the future.

In this production the role of Hamlet will be played simultaneously by three actors Michael C. Fox, Orlando James and Jeremy Neumark Jones. They are joined in the cast by Nina Bowers, Martins Imhangbe, Gareth Kennerley and Rose Riley.

The Hamlet Project is supported using public funding by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

From the producer of the recent acclaimed sell-out production of The Shape of Things at Park Theatre, this innovative new production of Othello sees Iago performed by an ensemble of three actors and features live music composed by Michael C. Fox.

Othello is at the peak of his success: in life, in war, and in love. Until he finds himself utterly betrayed by the person he has trusted most: ‘honest' Iago.

Michael C. Fox plays Iago. Fox is perhaps best known as Andy the footman in Downton Abbey, both television and film. He also composes music and formed the folk duo Michael and Michelle with his Downton Abbey co-star Michelle Dockery, releasing their first EP with Decca Records last year. His theatre credits include Clybourne Park (Park Theatre), Kerry Jackson (National Theatre), All in a Row, A Lie of the Mind (Southwark Playhouse), and An Enemy of the People (Chichester Theatre). Other television work includes Endeavour, The Ark, Bombing Auschwitz, New Worlds, Littlebigmouth, and Mrs Bradley Mysteries; and for film, Dunkirk, The World Will Tremble, Good People, and Bonver.

Martins Imhangbe plays Othello. He has become well known for his portrayal of the boxer Will Mondrich in the Netflix hit series Bridgerton and was commended in the Ian Charleson Award 2019 for his role in The Tragedy of King Richard II. His other theatre credits include Between Riverside and Crazy (Hampstead Theatre), Othello (ETT), Death of a Salesman (Young Vic), The Tragedy of King Richard II (Almeida Theatre), Absolute Hell (National Theatre), The Royale, An Adventure (Bush Theatre), Luce (Southwark Playhouse), The Skriker (Royal Exchange Theatre), Lionboy (Complicité), and Romeo and Juliet (Orange Tree Theatre). His other television credits include Foresight His film work includes The Last British Execution and Digging.

Orlando James plays Iago. His theatre work includes Woman in Mind (Chichester Festival Theatre), Even Stillness Breathes Softly Against A Brick Wall (Orange Three Theatre), The Winter's Tale, ‘Tis Pity She's a Whore, Macbeth (Cheek by Jowl), Shakespeare in Love (West End), Another Country (Theatre Royal Bath and Chichester Theatre), The Madness of George III (Theatre Royal Bath and UK tour), Curious (Riverside Studios) and Country Feedback (The Old Vic). His television work includes Chloe, Six Wives and Doctor Who; and for film, The Yellow Tie, Wonder Woman II and The Laureate.

Rachel Leah-Hosker plays Emilia/Roderigo. Her theatre credits include Shut Up, I'm Dreaming (National Theatre and The Pappy Show), Jews. In Their Own Words (Royal Court Theatre), The Winston Machine (New Diorama Theatre and North Wall), Girls (Vault Festival), The Butterfly Lion (Chichester Festival Theatre), Philip Pullman's Grimm Tales (Unicorn Theatre),Left My Desk (HOME), Skate Hard, Turn Left (Out of Inc and Birmingham Old Rep), and Alan, We Think You Should Get a Dog (Theatre503). Her television work includes Protection and Platinum Jubilee Celebration: A Gallop Through History.

Jeremy Neumark Jones plays Iago. His theatre work includes Macbeth, Private Peaceful and The Real Inspector Hound (National Youth Theatre), and Much Ado About Nothing (Thelma Holt). His television work includes The Feed, The Last Post, Siblings, One of Us, Grantchester, and Jekyll and Hyde; and for film Forgiveness, Tiebreaker, Denial, and Leavey.

Ryan O'Doherty as Cassio/Brabantio. O'Doherty recently graduated from the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama. Television credits include Marvel's Loki; and for film, the upcoming Amy Winehouse biopic, Back to Black.

Rose Riley plays Desdemona. Her theatre work includes Macbeth (London, Washington DC and UK tour), Hamnet (RSC), Grafting (Rose Theatre Kingston), The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (National Theatre), Loaded (Birmingham Old Rep), South of Home (Theatre503), RE:HOME (The Yard Theatre), One Minute (Delirium/The Vaults), and Tiger Country (Hampstead Theatre). Her television work includes Call The Midwife and Life After Life; and for film 90 Minutes, Big Brother and Home.

Sinéad Rushe is an Olivier Award nominated theatre director and acting coach. Her theatre work includes AntigoneNOW (UC Davis, USA), Loaded (Old Rep Birmingham), Concert (Barbican Theatre, New York and international tour), Night Just Before the Forests (Macau Arts Festival China), Diary of a Madman (Sherman Cymru and international tour), and Out of Time (Barbican Theatre, New York and international tour – Olivier Award nomination). She is the Artistic Director of Creative Actor Training and Lead Acting Tutor at RADA. She is the author of Michael Chekhov's Acting Technique: A Practitioner's Guide, and co-translator into French of four plays by Howard Barker.

Comments