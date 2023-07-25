OPERATION MINCEMEAT Extends into 2024 at the Fortune Theatre

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical has extended booking into 2024, joining hits including Hamilton, Six, Book of Mormon, Cabaret and Les Misérables, as it continues its run at the West End’s Fortune Theatre until 24 February. This is the show’s fourth extension.

Garnering 64 five-star reviews and now starting to gain international acclaim including titles from the USA -“My far-and-away favorite production” (The New Yorker), Israel - “A story about the impossible that was possible…The guys who put on a show with zero budget conquered the most coveted goal of all. The mouse that roared… Fly to London now, right now” (Shlomut by Globes) and Germany -“stands out from the plethora of West End productions…The current must-see show” (Musicalzentrale), the extraordinary debut musical is written and composed by David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts.

David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts said: “We’re delighted and truly stunned that the gates to London’s West End remain unlocked for our little show, and cannot wait to spend Christmas and beyond with our gorgeous audiences - is ‘mulled sangria’ a thing?”

After five sold-out development runs at the New Diorama Theatre in 2019 and Southwark Playhouse in 2020, 2021 & 2022, plus an extended Riverside Studios run last summer, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical is back.

The year is 1943 and we’re losing the war. Luckily, we’re about to gamble all our futures on a stolen corpse.

Singin’ in the Rain meets Strangers on a Train, Noel Coward meets Noel Fielding, Operation Mincemeat is the fast-paced, hilarious and unbelievable true story of the twisted secret mission that won us World War II. The question is, how did a well-dressed corpse wrong-foot Hitler?

The production is directed by 2023 Olivier Award nominated Robert Hastie (Standing at the Sky’s Edge, National Theatre - 2023 Best New Musical Olivier Award winner), following providing directorial support for the Riverside Studios run, while Olivier Award nominated Jenny Arnold (Jerry Springer: The Opera, National Theatre) continues as Choreographer. Also from Standing at the Sky's Edge at the National Theatre on the creative team are: 2023 Olivier Award nominated Ben Stones (Sylvia, The Old Vic) as Set and Costume Designer, Tony Award, six-time Olivier Award and Bafta Award winning Mark Henderson (Girl From the North Country, Broadway & Noël Coward Theatre) as Lighting Designer and Olivier Award winning Mike Walker (Jerry Springer: The Opera, National Theatre) as Sound Designer. Grammy Award winning and Tony, Emmy, Olivier award nominated Steve Sidwell (Beautiful: The Musical, Broadway & Aldwych Theatre) is Orchestrator and Vocal Arranger. Georgie Staight joins as Associate Director and Paul Isaiah Isles as Associate Choreographer.

Operation Mincemeat won The Stage Debut award for Best Composer/Lyricist and the Off-West End award for Best Musical Productionand Best Company Ensemble. Following the first New Diorama Theatre run, Operation Mincemeat was listed in The Observer's Top 10 shows of the year and most recently was listed in The Independent’s Top 15 shows of the year. The show is currently featured in the V&A’s Re:Imagining Musicals display, exploring how musicals have continuously reimagined, reinvented and reinterpreted themselves over time.

The 2023 Off-West End Best Musical Production Award winning returning cast (Southwark Playhouse/ Riverside Studios), David Cumming,Claire-Marie Hall, Natasha Hodgson, Jak Malone and Zoë Roberts, are joined by: Seán Carey (returning Riverside Studios), Geri Allan,Christian Andrews and Holly Sumpton. Casting is by Pearson Casting.

Operation Mincemeat is written and composed by David Cumming, Felix Hagan, Natasha Hodgson and Zoë Roberts, who form SpitLip.

Operation Mincemeat is presented in the West End by Avalon (in association with SpitLip), who have supported since the Southwark Playhouse runs. The show was commissioned by New Diorama Theatre, co-commissioned by The Lowry, and also supported by the Rhinebeck Writers Retreat.

Extension tickets will be available on general sale on Friday 28th July at 10am from the Official Box Office here

For the new booking period from 6th November through 24th February 2024, Monday shows will be exclusively available for now through the Official Operation Mincemeat Mailing list here

Christmas week (26th through 31st December) show tickets will also be exclusively available for now through the Official Operation Mincemeat Mailing list here

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett