OFF MENU Podcast Will Take Over London's Royal Albert Hall For Limited Run In 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Comedians and podcast hosts Ed Gamble and James Acaster have announced a new set of live dates for 2026 with Off Menu Live: The Tasting Menus. Following a completely sold-out UK & Ireland tour in 2023 and fresh off the back of a packed-out London Palladium run last week, Ed and James are now gearing up to take over London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall in March 2026.

Tickets are available to members of the Off Menu mailing list on Monday 31st March at 10:00 am with general on sale taking place on Wednesday 2nd April at 10:00am. Tickets will be available from royalalberthall.com and seetickets.com.

Off Menu Live: The Tasting Menus will feature a different returning guest at each show, being served a surprise set of dream dishes. Fan favourites from the Off Menu back catalogue are invited back to the Dream Restaurant, except this time they don't know what they'll be eating.

Since launching in December 2018, Off Menu has become one of the biggest podcasts in the country, regularly topping the podcast charts and racking up nearly 200 million downloads. Now it's time to serve a meal that's fit for a king for the Royal Albert Hall's biggest ever podcast run.

Ed Gamble said: “It still makes me laugh out loud that we get to do this at the Royal Albert Hall. I hope it goes ahead before the people in charge realise what the show is.”

James Acaster said: “Can't wait to return to our spiritual home and treat it like only we can. We were born for this. Were you?”

In 2019 and 2020, Off Menu was nominated for Best Comedy Podcast at the British Podcast Awards and in 2021 and 2022 was nominated for Best Comedy Podcast at the National Comedy Awards. Over the last six years Ed and James have had some of the biggest stars of stage and screen join them in the Dream Restaurant, from Hollywood royalty like Robert De Niro, Florence Pugh and Paul Rudd, to national treasures including Kathy Burke, Sir Lenny Henry and Bob Mortimer.

About James Acaster:

A whimsical master, James has received acclaim from around the world, including a record breaking 5 consecutive nominations for ‘Best Comedy Show' at the 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015 & 2016 Edinburgh Fringe Festivals. In 2017 he toured the country with a staggering three show Trelogy, performing Recognise, Represent and Reset consecutively over three nights in each venue. These three shows and Recap form his Netflix four-part series, Repertoire. It was the first of its kind, a stand-up mini-series with an overarching narrative, and James is the first UK comic to shoot more than one Netflix Original special. In 2019 James completed a mammoth long tour of his hugely successful show Cold Lasagne Hate Myself 1999 around the UK, Australia and America, the show was nominated for a critic's choice award after its release in 2022 and is now available to watch on his website. James toured his new show Hecklers Welcome internationally. As well as a celebrated stand up, James is a Sunday Times best-selling author, with three publications: Classic Scrapes, Perfect Sound Whatever and his most recent book, James Acaster's Guide to Quitting Social Media. James also has three hit podcasts: Off Menu which he hosts with Ed Gamble, Perfect Sounds and his latest release; Springleaf which he wrote and stars in. In 2024 James starred in Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.

About Ed Gamble:

Ed Gamble is an award-winning stand-up comedian, writer, and podcaster. In 2018 Ed co-created the Off Menu podcast with fellow host James Acaster – in each episode the pair interview a guest about their dream restaurant line-up. The show was an instant success, and in 2019 and 2020 it was nominated for Best Comedy Podcast at the British Podcast Awards. To date it consistently tops iTunes and UK Comedy Podcast charts with nearly 200 million downloads in 195 different countries. Crowned the series nine champion of the award-winning TV show Taskmaster (Dave/Channel 4), Ed was featured on the second Champions of Champions episode in 2022 and is currently the host of the Taskmaster Podcast. Ed has appeared in over 30 episodes of the hit satirical panel show Mock the Week between 2015 to 2021, making him one of the most frequent regulars on the show. He is also a judge on BBC Two's Great British Menu and co-host of a Radio X Show with Matthew Crosby. Ed additionally served as one of six rotating guest-hosts for Pointless (BBC One) – alongside Alexander Armstrong. Additional TV credits include for Almost Royal (BBC America) and Man Down (Channel 4), Blankety Blank (BBC One), Roast Battle (Comedy Central), Richard Osman's House of Games (BBC Two), Hypothetical (Dave). His stand-up tour, Electric, was given an Autumn extension after selling out multiple venues in its initial run. This comes after his twice-extended 2019 show, Blizzard and his 2019 Amazon Prime special, Blood Sugar. Most recently, Ed has appeared on Live at the Apollo (BBC Two) for a second time. Other stand-up performances include the Royal Variety Performance (ITV), and The Russell Howard Hour (Sky One). Ed recently finished a UK tour of his new stand up show Hot Diggity Dog which is touring Australia and New Zealand later this year.

Comments