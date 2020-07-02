Nuffield Southampton Theatres Will Close Permanently

Article Pixel Jul. 2, 2020  
Nuffield Southampton Theatres Will Close Permanently

WhatsOnStage has reported that Nuffield Southampton Theatres will close permanently.

Read the full story HERE.

Administrator Greg Palfrey said:

"This is a sad day for the theatre industry in the UK, bringing the final curtain down on nearly 60 years of history of NST as a venerable performing arts institution in Southampton.

"Regrettably, we have no choice but to make all 86 staff redundant, bar a handful retained in the short term to help with us with the administration, as NST can no longer be sold as a going concern. Our thoughts are very much with employees and their families, as well as freelance artists and theatre makers. As administrators we worked with NST's key stakeholders - Southampton City Council, Arts Council England and University of Southampton - to find the best possible outcome.

"The four shortlisted applications were serious about buying NST but were unable to satisfy the stakeholders' criteria for a future operator of Studio 144, which was home to NST City at Southampton's Cultural Quarter."

Southampton City Council, Arts Council England and University of Southampton said:

"We have unfortunately not been able to progress discussions with any of the parties. We continue to work together as stakeholders on an alternative, sustainable resolution that builds on the city's cultural ambitions and benefits its communities."

Read the full story HERE.


Related Articles View More UK / West End Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch Mark William & Clint Edwards Perform 'On A Clear Day You Can See Forever'
  • VIDEO: Watch Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party, Featuring Billy Stritch, Constantine Maroulis, Max von Essen, and More!
  • VIDEO: Watch Lindsay Mendez Sing 'Pretty Funny' From DOGFIGHT as Part of #54BelowatHome Series
  • VIDEO: Tony-Winner Katrina Lenk Performs 'Omar Sharif' From THE BAND'S VISIT at Feinstein's/54 Below