WhatsOnStage has reported that Nuffield Southampton Theatres will close permanently.

Administrator Greg Palfrey said:

"This is a sad day for the theatre industry in the UK, bringing the final curtain down on nearly 60 years of history of NST as a venerable performing arts institution in Southampton.

"Regrettably, we have no choice but to make all 86 staff redundant, bar a handful retained in the short term to help with us with the administration, as NST can no longer be sold as a going concern. Our thoughts are very much with employees and their families, as well as freelance artists and theatre makers. As administrators we worked with NST's key stakeholders - Southampton City Council, Arts Council England and University of Southampton - to find the best possible outcome.

"The four shortlisted applications were serious about buying NST but were unable to satisfy the stakeholders' criteria for a future operator of Studio 144, which was home to NST City at Southampton's Cultural Quarter."

Southampton City Council, Arts Council England and University of Southampton said:

"We have unfortunately not been able to progress discussions with any of the parties. We continue to work together as stakeholders on an alternative, sustainable resolution that builds on the city's cultural ambitions and benefits its communities."

