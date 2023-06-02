Now on Sale: New Musical THE BIG LITTLE THINGS @sohoplace

An extraordinary true story about an ordinary young man.

An extraordinary true story about an ordinary young man.

When one moment changes everything, Henry finds himself split between a past he no longer recognises and a future he can’t even begin to imagine. As he learns to navigate this new world, can he find a way to take control of his life, and keep his family from falling apart?

Based on the Sunday Times best-selling autobiography by Henry Fraser, The Little Big Things is a new British musical with an explosive theatrical pop soundtrack in a world premier production. 

This uplifting and colourful new musical is a life-affirming story of courage, transformation and a reminder that it’s the little things that really do matter the most.

Featuring music by Nick Butcher, lyrics by Nick Butcher and Tom Ling and Book by Joe White.  Following his Olivier Award winning and Tony nominated production of & Juliet, and Fringe to West End hit, My Son’s a Queer, Luke Sheppard directs The Little Big Things.

The Little Big Things is @sohoplace from 2 September – 25 November 2023




