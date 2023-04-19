Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Now On Sale: PYGMALION at The Old Vic

The show will star Bertie Carvel and Patsy Ferran

Apr. 19, 2023  
Eliza Doolittle aspires to more than selling flowers on the streets of Covent Garden. 

After a chance meeting with Professor Henry Higgins and Colonel Pickering, she finds herself the subject of a rash bet to pass her off as a lady amongst the great and the good of London society.

Olivier and Tony Award-winner Richard Jones (Endgame, The Hairy Ape) directs the Olivier Award-winning duo of Bertie Carvel (The 47th, The Crown) and Patsy Ferran (Camp Siegfried, A Streetcar Named Desire) in George Bernard Shaw's explosively funny, biting and subversive satire on class, as the ruthless linguist Higgins attempts to transform the brilliantly irrepressible Eliza - who breaks the mould he creates for her. 

Tickets From £27 for Pygmalion at The Old Vic

Pygmalion is at The Old Vic from 6 September - 28 October





Greenwich + Docklands International Festival Announces Immersive Theatrical Experience THE ARCHITECTGreenwich + Docklands International Festival Announces Immersive Theatrical Experience THE ARCHITECT
April 19, 2023

The Architect is an immersive theatrical journey through time and a city conceived by Mojisola Adebayo, Roy Williams and Matthew Xia, and created with a collective of leading Black artists including Bola Agbaje, Dexter Flanders, Vanessa Macauley and XANA. 
Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of DANCING AT LUGHNASA?Review Roundup: What Did the Critics Think of DANCING AT LUGHNASA?
April 19, 2023

Review Roundup: What did the critics think of the revival of Brian Friel's Dancing At Lughnasa?
The ENO Will Present 7 DEATHS OF MARIA CALLAS in November, Starring Marina AbramovićThe ENO Will Present 7 DEATHS OF MARIA CALLAS in November, Starring Marina Abramović
April 19, 2023

The 2023/24 Season at the London Coliseum, the English National Opera (ENO) will present the acclaimed production of 7 Deaths of Maria Callas. In this highly anticipated UK premiere, renowned performance artist Marina Abramović makes her ENO debut with her production of 7 Deaths of Maria Callas, exploring the life, work and death of one of opera’s greatest stars.
LIZA PULMAN SINGS STREISAND Returns to Wilton's Music Hall in MayLIZA PULMAN SINGS STREISAND Returns to Wilton's Music Hall in May
April 19, 2023

Renowned as one of the very few artists that can truly emulate the vocal skills of the iconic Barbra Streisand - Liza Pulman, singer, actress, comedienne (and one third of the legendary Fascinating Aida) returns to Wilton’s Music Hall on Thursday 4 May.
West End Best Friend Announce MUSICAL MAYHEM at London's WondervilleWest End Best Friend Announce MUSICAL MAYHEM at London's Wonderville
April 19, 2023

West End Best Friend bring their first West End production, Musical Mayhem, to Wonderville in London’s Haymarket on Sunday 4 June at 7pm.
