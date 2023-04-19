Now On Sale: PYGMALION at The Old Vic

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Tickets From £27 for Pygmalion at The Old Vic

Eliza Doolittle aspires to more than selling flowers on the streets of Covent Garden.

After a chance meeting with Professor Henry Higgins and Colonel Pickering, she finds herself the subject of a rash bet to pass her off as a lady amongst the great and the good of London society.

Olivier and Tony Award-winner Richard Jones (Endgame, The Hairy Ape) directs the Olivier Award-winning duo of Bertie Carvel (The 47th, The Crown) and Patsy Ferran (Camp Siegfried, A Streetcar Named Desire) in George Bernard Shaw's explosively funny, biting and subversive satire on class, as the ruthless linguist Higgins attempts to transform the brilliantly irrepressible Eliza - who breaks the mould he creates for her.

Pygmalion is at The Old Vic from 6 September - 28 October