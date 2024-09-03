Northern Ballet's ROMEO & JULIET Resumes UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After delighting audiences in Leeds, Nottingham, Norwich, Sheffield and London in spring, Northern Ballets landmark revival of Romeo & Juliet embarks on the second leg of its UK tour this September.

The beloved adaptation by Christopher Gable CBE and Massimo Moricone, which was broadcast by the BBC and enjoyed sell-out performances in the UK and overseas, was forced into hiatus after sets and costumes were tragically damaged in floods.

Thanks to generous donations and the hard work of cast and crew, Northern Ballet have restored the production to its former glory, ready to delight audiences across the UK. In addition to the recreation of sets, props and costumes, the Company has worked closely with choreographer Massimo Moricone, original cast members Jayne Regan Pink and William Walker and former Artistic Director of the Royal Shakespeare Company Gregory Doran to recapture the ballets infamous drama.

Romeo & Juliet promises to deliver ballet at its most dramatic and intense. With glorious dancing and Prokofiev’s timeless music, audiences will be invited to rediscover the iconic love story like it’s the very first time.

Realistic street-fighting and swordplay were created especially for the production by Jonathan Howell, whose credits include working with Hollywood stars such as Mel Gibson and Faye Dunaway. With stunning sets and costumes created by celebrated designer Lez Brotherston OBE.

Following its première in 1991 the ballet received several awards including The Manchester Evening News' Best New Dance Production of the Year; Dance and Dancers Best Dance Production of the Year; a Royal Philharmonic Music Award; and a nomination for a Laurence Olivier Award.

Romeo & Juliet will open its autumn tour at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre in Stratford upon Avon on 19 September, the first time ballet has been performed at the theatre in many years. It will then travel to Southampton’s Mayflower Theatre and the Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury before finishing its tour at Newcastle’s Theatre Royal.

