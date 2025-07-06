Nicole Scherzinger to Perform First Solo Show in 13 Years

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Nicole Scherzinger has announced that she will return to the UK for a very special one-off performance at London’s famous Royal Albert Hall on 6 October 2025. Her first major solo show in the UK in 13 years and first full show at the Royal Albert Hall, this highly anticipated An Evening with Nicole Scherzinger will bring together beloved hits from both the worlds of the West End and pop music alongside a live band.

The concert will be Scherzinger’s first in the UK for over a decade – she last performed a short solo show at London-based queer stronghold G-A-Y, in 2013 and prior to that during 2012’s Killer Love tour.

Scherzinger is currently celebrating a non-stop run of success across stage, screen and studio. Most recently, she received a frenzied reception in London's West End for her turn in the acclaimed Jamie Lloyd reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard, which won her both an Olivier and a Tony for lead actress. Critics called it a “mega-watt performance for the ages”, and “a production as bold as she is”.

As well as this, Scherzinger’s roles as a judge on the first eleven seasons of The Masked Singer, Sina in Moana 2, and figurehead of the Pussycat Dolls, are proof of her work ethic and dedication to entertaining.

Scherzinger shares a special connection with the UK: with Pussycat Dolls, she achieved 8 UK top ten singles and 2 number ones, as well as judged The X Factor for two seasons. She also revealed her move to London with former rugby player fiancé Thom Evans in 2023.

An Evening With Nicole Scherzinger promises to be a triumphant return to the UK for the singer – a chance for fans to get the full view of her career up to now as she reminisces on countless musical theatre sensations and her reign as a powerhouse pop diva.

Commenting on the special date Nicole Scherzinger said: "I am truly humbled to be performing at Royal Albert Hall. So many of my heroes have stood on that stage, and to join their legacy means the world to me."



Presale available from 10am, Wednesday 9th July. Register through the link here

General sale begins 10am, Friday 11th July. Purchase through the link here