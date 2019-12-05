Nick Hern Books Launches New Playscript Subscriptions

Nick Hern Books have today launched their new Playscript Subscriptions: a new way to keep up to date with the most exciting contemporary plays by today's top writers, from the UK's leading theatre publisher.

Each month, subscribers (or their chosen recipient) will receive one newly published NHB playscript selected by their expert team. It could be a major premiere from a big-name playwright, a timely new version of a classic, or a fresh and exciting work by a talented, up-and-coming writer - all hot off the press, and straight from the UK and Ireland's most renowned stages.

A Playscript Subscription is the perfect way to stay connected with the best of contemporary drama - whether you're a passionate theatre fan looking to build your own collection, an aspiring or working professional who wants to follow the plays of the moment, a teacher keen to add to your library, or an amateur-theatre group on the hunt for great new scripts for future productions.

Plus, a subscription is cheaper than buying the playscripts individually at publication - so subscribers will save money, too (up to 30% if subscribing for 12 months).

Nick Hern Books Playscript Subscriptions come in 6-Month or 12-Month packages, costing £50 and £90 respectively (including UK delivery). They're available for UK customers to purchase now - just in time for Christmas! - with the first play, Dear Evan Hansen: The Complete Book and Lyrics (West End edition), dispatched in January 2020.

More information about NHB Playscript Subscriptions can be found online at www.nickhernbooks.co.uk/subscriptions , or by emailing subscriptions@nickhernbooks.co.uk or calling +44 (0)20 8749 4953.





