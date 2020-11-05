Nica Burns Praises Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Extension of Furlough Scheme Until March

She described the extension as a “major step forward” for England’s theatres.

The Guardian has reported theatre producer Nica Burns has praised chancellor Rishi Sunak's extension of the furlough scheme until March, calling it a "major step forward" for England's theatres.

England today, November 5th, entered a four-week national lockdown due help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Burns recently welcomed audiences back to the Apollo in London with a run of Adam Kay's This Is Going to Hurt, which was forced to close early due to lockdown restrictions.

Extending the furlough is "incredibly helpful for business planning and for people's mental health" Burns shared. Though, she continued to say:

"It would have been a great deal better had the extension to furlough been announced sooner because so many companies were already in the redundancy process."

"If I could have a dream scenario now, we would be able to reopen in December and they'd let us know in two weeks' time," said Burns. "And also we'd get a not-later-than date to reopen without social distancing before the end of the year."

