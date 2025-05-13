New Production of LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL Will Tour the UK and Ireland

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A brand-new Made at Curve production of the West End and Broadway musical comedy LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL will tour the UK and Ireland in 2026, opening at Leicester's Curve theatre on 7 February and touring until 7 January 2027.

Based on the novel LEGALLY BLONDE by Amanda Browning and the iconic 2001 film of the same name starring Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Coolidge, the multi-award winning LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL features a book by Heather Hach and original music and lyrics by Laurence O'Keefe and Nell Benjamin.

LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL will be directed by Curve's Artistic Director Nikolai Foster (Kinky Boots, The Wizard of Oz, A Chorus Line) and comes hot off the heels of the sell-out tour of KINKY BOOTS, also directed by Foster and co-produced by Curve and ROYO.

Casting and further creatives to be announced.

Curve's Chief Executive Chris Stafford and Artistic Director Nikolai Foster said: “LEGALLY BLONDE is firmly established in the musical theatre repertoire as a contemporary classic and it's a pleasure to be reunited with “Little Miss Woods - comma - Elle” in the 2020s. Laurence O'Keefe, Nell Benjamin and Heather Hach's electrifying musical about empowerment, equality and the folly of judging a book by its cover remains pitch perfect and as relevant as ever. We have assembled a “mad props” creative team and together we are looking forward to creating a fresh, fun and sunny SoCal production of this great musical. And following the incredible success of KINKY BOOTS, it's a thrill to collaborate again with our friends at ROYO. We can't wait to share the show with audiences across the UK and Europe after Elle takes over Curve early 2026.”

This ultimate feel-good rom-com, based on the award-winning film starring Reese Witherspoon, follows Elle Woods on her transformation from ‘It Girl' fashionista to legal ace at Harvard Law School, all in the name of love. Elle must prove she is more than blonde ambition, swap the changing rooms for the courtroom and learn that ‘being true to yourself never goes out of style.'

Tour Dates

February

7 – 21: Leicester, Curve - curveonline.co.uk - 0116 242 3595

24 – 28: Southampton, Mayflower Theatre - mayflower.org.uk - 02380 711 811 (on sale 16 May)

March

3 – 7: Sheffield, Lyceum - sheffieldtheatres.co.uk - 0114 249 6000 (on sale soon)

10 – 14: Milton Keynes Theatre - atgtickets.com/miltonkeynes (on sale 16 May)

16 – 21: Southend, Cliffs Pavilion - thecliffspavilion.co.uk - 0343 310 0030 (on sale soon)

24 – 28: Canterbury, Marlowe - marlowetheatre.com - 01227 787787 (on sale soon)

31 March – 4 April: Birmingham, The Alexandra - atgtickets.com/Birmingham (on sale soon)

April

6 – 11: Glasgow, King's Theatre - atgtickets.com/Glasgow (on sale soon)

13 – 18: Liverpool, Empire Theatre - atgtickets.com/liverpool (on sale soon)

21 – 25: York, Grand Opera House - atgtickets.com/York (on sale soon)

May

4 – 9: Truro, Hall for Cornwall - hallforcornwall.co.uk - 01872 262 466 (on sale soon)

12 – 17: Newcastle, Theatre Royal - theatreroyal.co.uk - 0191 232 7010 (on sale 22 May)

19 – 23: Nottingham, Theatre Royal - trch.co.uk - 0115 989 5555 (on sale 22 May)

26 – 30: Oxford, New Theatre - atgtickets.com/oxford

June

1 – 6: Plymouth, Theatre Royal - theatreroyal.com - 01752 267222

8 – 13: Leeds, Grand Theatre - leedsheritagetheatres.com - 0113 243 0808 (on sale 23 May)

16 – 20: Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre - wmc.org.uk (on sale soon)

22 – 27: Aberdeen, His Majesty's Theatre - aberdeenperformingarts.com (on sale soon)

30 June – 4 July: Bristol, Hippodrome - atgtickets.com/venues/Bristol (on sale 16 May)

July

6 – 18: Dublin, Bord Gais Energy Theatre - bordgaisenergytheatre.ie - 0818719377 (ROI) / 08442485101 (UK) (on sale soon)

21 – 25: Belfast, Grand Opera House - goh.co.uk (on sale soon)

September

21 – 26: Norwich, Theatre Royal - norwichtheatre.org - 01603 630 000 (on sale soon)

28 September – 3 October: Edinburgh Playhouse - atgtickets.com/edinburgh (on sale soon)

October

6 – 10: Aylesbury, Waterside - atgtickets.com/Aylesbury (on sale soon)

13 – 17: Wolverhampton, Grand Theatre - grandtheatre.co.uk

19 – 24: Wimbledon, New Theatre - atgtickets.com/Wimbledon (on sale soon)

27 – 31: Hull, New Theatre - hulltheatres.co.uk - 01482 300 306 (on sale soon)

November

3 – 14: Manchester, Opera House - atgtickets.com/Manchester (on sale 21 May)

17 – 21: Stoke, Regent Theatre - atgtickets.com/stoke (on sale 21 May)

23 – 28: Woking, New Victoria Theatre - atgtickets.com/new-victoria-theatre (on sale 21 May)

30 November – 5 December: Sunderland, Empire - atgtickets.com/sunderland-empire (on sale soon)

December - January 2027

14 December – 2 January 2027: Brighton, Theatre Royal - atgtickets.com/brighton (on sale soon)

