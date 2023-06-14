New Hip Hop Family Musical PIED PIPER Comes To BAC

Performances run Tue 23 – Sat 28 Oct 2023.
Following the award-winning, five-star smash-hit stage show and BBC film, Frankenstein How to Make a Monster, the BAC Beatbox Academy returns to the stage with the world premiere hip hop musical, Pied Piper.
It's the eve of the mayoral election, and the kids of Hamelin aren't happy. The mayor and owner of the local pie factory has imposed a music ban, and to make matters worse, there's a serious rat problem. But, there have been whispers of a mysterious rat catcher in town… sometimes he plays a pipe…sometimes a microphone. Can this curious stranger help Hamelin to find its voice once more?
Pied Piper is a raucous musical re-imagining of a medieval fairy tale. Featuring a hugely talented cast of beatboxers, musicians and special guest performances from the local community, get ready for an electrifying night of vocal wizardry for all the family.
Written, composed & musically directed by Conrad Murray
Concept & story co-created by Conrad Murray & Lara Taylor
Co-Directed by Conrad Murray & Ria Parry
Movement Directed by Gavin Maxwell
Dramaturgy by Lisa Goldman
Set & lighting design by Ben Pacey
Costume design by Erin Guan
Sounds design by Ed Clark
rODIUM Ltd is produced by Impossible Producing
Original performers and devisers: Conrad Murray, Kate Donnachie, Lakeisha Lynch-Stevens, Alex Hardie, Ananya Panwar, Aziza Amira Brown, David Bonnick Junior & Chris Maylor
Commissioned by Battersea Arts Centre, Gulbenkian Arts Centre and ARCADE.
