New Hip Hop Family Musical PIED PIPER Comes To BAC

Following the award-winning, five-star smash-hit stage show and BBC film, Frankenstein How to Make a Monster, the BAC Beatbox Academy returns to the stage with the world premiere hip hop musical, Pied Piper.

It's the eve of the mayoral election, and the kids of Hamelin aren't happy. The mayor and owner of the local pie factory has imposed a music ban, and to make matters worse, there's a serious rat problem. But, there have been whispers of a mysterious rat catcher in town… sometimes he plays a pipe…sometimes a microphone. Can this curious stranger help Hamelin to find its voice once more?

Pied Piper is a raucous musical re-imagining of a medieval fairy tale. Featuring a hugely talented cast of beatboxers, musicians and special guest performances from the local community, get ready for an electrifying night of vocal wizardry for all the family.

Written, composed & musically directed by Conrad Murray

Concept & story co-created by Conrad Murray & Lara Taylor

Co-Directed by Conrad Murray & Ria Parry

Movement Directed by Gavin Maxwell

Dramaturgy by Lisa Goldman

Set & lighting design by Ben Pacey

Costume design by Erin Guan

Sounds design by Ed Clark

rODIUM Ltd is produced by Impossible Producing

Original performers and devisers: Conrad Murray, Kate Donnachie, Lakeisha Lynch-Stevens, Alex Hardie, Ananya Panwar, Aziza Amira Brown, David Bonnick Junior & Chris Maylor

Commissioned by Battersea Arts Centre, Gulbenkian Arts Centre and ARCADE.