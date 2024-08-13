New Cast Will Join HADESTOWN in London This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New casting has been announced for the West End production of multi award-winning Hadestown at the Lyric Theatre, London.

From 27 August 2024, Dylan Wood will join the cast, making his West End debut to play Orpheus, with Madeline Charlemagne, having been playing a Fate since the launch of Hadestown in the West End, will step into the role of Eurydice.

They join Zachary James as Hades, Melanie La Barrie as Hermes, and Gloria Onitiri as Persephone who continue in their roles.

Francessca Daniella-Baker will join the cast, and alongside Bella Brown and Allie Daniel will play the Fates.

Lauren Azania, Tiago Dhondt Bamberger, Beth Hinton-Lever, Waylon Jacobs, andChristopher Short continue to play the Workers, with Lucinda Buckley, Winny Herbert, Ryesha Higgs, Ediz Mahmut, Miriam Nyarko, Brianna Ogunbawo and Simon Oskarsson as Swings.

All biographies for the cast, as well as information on Hadestown and how to buy tickets, can be found at uk.hadestown.com

Winner of 8 Tony® Awards including ‘Best Musical’ and a Grammy® Award for ‘Best Musical Theatre Album’, Hadestown continues its critically acclaimed run in London’s West End, five years after its sold-out engagement at The National Theatre in 2018.

Blending modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz, the Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hadestown is one of the most streamed cast albums of all time with over 350 million streams to date. It won the Grammy Award® for ‘Best Musical Theatre Album’, topped Billboard’s Broadway Cast Recording chart and debuted at #8 on the Top Album chart.

Hadestown features music, lyrics, and book by acclaimed Grammy®-winning singer-songwriter and BBC Radio 2 Folk Award-winner Anaïs Mitchell, who originated Hadestown as an indie theatre project and acclaimed album. Mitchell then transformed the show into a genre-defying new musical alongside artistic collaborator and Tony® Award-winning director Rachel Chavkin, whose theatre credits include Mission Drift (National Theatre) and American Clock (The Old Vic).

Hadestown takes you on an unforgettable journey to the underworld and back, intertwining two mythic love stories – that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone. A deeply resonant and defiantly hopeful theatrical experience, Hadestown invites you to imagine how the world could be.

The Hadestown creative team features Obie Award® winner and Chita Rivera Award® winner David Neumann (choreography), Tony Award® winner Rachel Hauck (scenic design), four-time Tony® Award nominee Michael Krass (costume design), two-time Tony Award® winner Bradley King (lighting design), Tony® Award winners Nevin Steinberg and Jessica Paz (sound design), Liam Robinson (music supervision and vocal arrangements), Tony® Award winners Michael Chorney and Todd Sickafoose (arrangements and orchestrations), Ken Cerniglia (dramaturgy), Maria Crocker (UK Associate Director), and Tarek Merchant (Musical Director). Casting for the London production is by Jacob Sparrow.

Hadestown is produced in London by Mara Isaacs, Dale Franzen, Hunter Arnold, Tom Kirdahy and the National Theatre in association with JAS Theatricals.

