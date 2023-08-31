New Cast Set For Lazarus Theatre's THE CHANGELING at Southwark Playhouse

Performances run Thursday 28 September – Saturday 28 October 2023.

By: Aug. 31, 2023

The cast taking The Changeling to the soon-to-be bloody stage has been announced.  Bringing one of the greatest Jacobean masterpieces from Thomas Middleton and William Rowley to Southwark Playhouse this autumn, Lazarus Theatre and their courageous cast present a fresh, visceral, and gut-punching new ensemble production.  

Returning to the company and leading as the fierce Beatrice Joanna is Colette O’Rourke (Henry V, Union Theatre; Troilus & Cressida, Tristan Bates Theatre; Caucasian Chalk Circle, Greenwich Theatre).  Playing opposite her in this twisted romance and returning to the Lazarus Company as the haunted De Flores is Jamie O’Neill (Doctor Faustus, Salomé, Southwark Playhouse; Macbeth, Greenwich Theatre).  The two descend into a hellish chaos plagued by ghosts and lunatics, leading to one of the bloodiest and ferocious climaxes of the English stage.  Also returning to the company are Hamish Somers, Henrietta Rhodes, Mikko Juan, and Kiera Murray.

Making his Lazarus debut is Mylo McDonald (Looking Good Dead, UK Tour; SALT, Contemporary Ritual Theatre; Thas’ a Rummun, Seagull Theatre), taking on the role of nobleman and suitor Alsemero.  Joining him in making their Lazarus debuts are Emma Wilkinson Wright, Alex Bird, Olsen Elezi and Dane Williams.  

First performed in 1622, Middelton and Rowley’s The Changeling tells the epic horror of a hateful relationship stretching to murderous lengths.  Caught between an unwanted betrothal and unattainable love, Beatrice employs the services of her mother’s repulsive servant De Flores to rid her of the tangled web of marriage – only to become locked in a high fuelled spiral of violence and lunacy.  A play full of jealousy, lust, and murder, Southwark Playhouse sets the perfect pre-cursor to Halloween in this full throttle ensemble production.

Director Ricky Dukes, Artistic Director of Lazarus Theatre Company, comments The Changeling is one of the greatest plays of the early modern cannon, and I can’t wait to begin exploring this incredible, strange, bizarre, blood-thirsty and downright bonkers play with this cracking ensemble of extraordinary talent.




