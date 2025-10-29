New British Musical WHY WOULD WE CARE? Will Premiere At The Union Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The new British musical Why Would We Care? will receive its fully staged premiere at the Union Theatre from January 26 through 31, 2026. Following a successful workshop reading at The Other Palace Studio in July 2025, the production returns with a revised and expanded version of the show.

Featuring music and lyrics by John-Michael Mahoney, direction by James Connor, and choreography by Alice Carlile, the piece blends haunting humour, bold storytelling, and a powerful contemporary score to explore power, control, and the illusion of perfection.

Set in the exclusive community of Wesstleborough, the story follows Pearl and Theodore, two outsiders who discover that behind their new town’s flawless façade lies a chilling system of surveillance, compliance, and deadly secrets. As the pressure builds, Pearl must confront the cost of truth in a society built on deceit. Why Would We Care? examines freedom, morality, and humanity in a world obsessed with control.

The production features a creative team led by composer and lyricist John-Michael Mahoney, with direction by James Connor and choreography by Alice Carlile. The team also includes sound design by Tom Jervis and lighting design by Ben Sayers. Together, they bring to life a rich, cinematic world exploring the fragility of human freedom in a society that prizes perfection over authenticity. Casting will be announced at a later date.

Performances will run from January 26 to 31, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at the Union Theatre, located at Old Union Arches, 229 Union Street, London SE1 0LR. The running time is approximately two hours, including an interval.