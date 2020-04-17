New 2020 Dates Announced For NO LIMITS At The Other Palace

NO LIMITS, an exciting, brand-new song-cycle by Sam Thomas featuring a stellar cast, will run in the Studio at The Other Palace from Monday 30th November - Saturday 5th December 2020. The closure of the London theatres meant the recent production had to be re-scheduled. It is hoped that all the cast and creative team will remain in place and will only be altered if totally necessary.

NO LIMITS shatters the notion of falling behind in life and follows characters as they dare to believe in themselves and strive for a better tomorrow. A show with heart, humour and a message we should all take on board... "Know no limits!" For those eager for a taste, you can check out the incredible Natalie Paris from "SIX" performing a song from the show in the video link, written by Sam Thomas: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=COvjMQiELaU&feature=youtu.be

Following its successful run at Camden Fringe 2019, the show has grown bigger and better and is similar in concept to Songs for a New World but with a more "Pasek & Paul" sounding score. Accompanied by a live band. Don't miss out! Running for one week only.

CAST: Aoife Clesham; Maison Kelley; Georgia Gagen; Luke Bayer; Bree Smith; Michael Mather & Katie Ramshaw will be performing a host of catchy and relatable new tunes. The show will chime in particular with lovers of modern musical theatre.

CREATIVES:

Music and Lyrics by Sam Thomas

Orchestration by Ben Jones

Direction by Amy Petts

Musical direction by Connagh Tonkinson

Assistant direction by Yusuf Niazi

Stage design by Justin Williams.

RUNS FROM: Monday 30th November - Saturday 5th December, 2020

For anyone who purchased tickets for the postponed show, the theatre will contact you with the option of seeing NO LIMITS on the new scheduled dates or refunding your original ticket.

TICKETS: Tickets are £24 and are on sale online at: https://lwtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/no-limits-a-song-cycle/

Age Guidance: 16+ (contains strong language and sex references)





