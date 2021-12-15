National Theatre Cancels Performances of HEX and CURIOUS INCIDENT Due to Company Illness

The National Theatre confirmed today that due to company illness in both Hex and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time further performances will now sadly have to be cancelled.

All performances of both productions are now cancelled until after Christmas with Hex returning to the Olivier theatre from 28 December, and Curious Incident, presented in partnership with Trafalgar Theatre Productions, recommencing at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre on 29 December.

All ticket holders will be contacted directly by their ticket provider.

Rufus Norris, Director of the NT said, "Following a cascade of COVID cases within our performing companies, we sadly have to cancel further performances of both Hex and Curious Incident until the 28th and 29th December respectively.

As the Omicron variant rapidly works its way into the population, theatres everywhere are faced once again with tough and urgent decisions, despite the rigorous regimes in place, in order to keep their companies and staff safe. After the devastating impact of the last 20 months, we are again faced with a challenge to our resolve and businesses. I'm sure we are united in our regret at the impact this will have on the audiences we exist to serve, as well as our commitment to supporting each other through this latest phase of the virus. We have all proved to be immensely resilient of late, and I have no doubt that we will, when the current crisis passes, bounce back with vigour and creativity to keep live theatre at the centre of this country's culture. We look forward to welcoming everyone back as soon as we are possibly able."

