NORTH SAPPH-FEST Set to Launch at The Hope Theatre This August

The Hope Theatre will launch NORTH SAPPH-FEST, a new festival dedicated to queer women and non-binary voices, running from 3–28 August. The month-long event will feature two performances each evening and will offer participating companies short engagements of two to five performances. The festival will reflect The Hope Theatre’s ongoing commitment to accessible opportunities by removing entrance fees and hidden charges for artists.

North Sapph-Fest will aim to establish a community-centered presence in London’s theatre landscape, creating a space for new talent, experimentation, and storytelling shaped by queer perspectives. The festival will be curated to highlight work grounded in new writing, inventive forms, and the lived experiences of the community.

Co-Artistic Director Laurel Marks said, “As a queer woman and a theatre-maker, I can't tell you how thrilling it is to see North Sapph-Fest come to life. Spaces like this, where our stories are centred, celebrated, and given room to shine, are still far too rare. I'm so excited to be curating this festival full of brilliant queer artists lifting each other up. It feels powerful, joyous, and long overdue.”

Submissions for North Sapph-Fest will open in January, inviting queer women and non-binary theatre-makers from all backgrounds to propose new work. The Hope Theatre encourages artists to begin preparing their materials ahead of the festival’s launch period. The initiative will serve as a platform for new writing, reimagined works, and intimate stories that reflect the breadth of the community.