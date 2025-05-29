NEXT TO NORMAL is Coming to UK Cinemas in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 2024 West End production of Next to Normal, which was filmed last year and recently aired as part of PBS' Great Performances line-up, will come to UK cinemas later this year. The musical will receive a UK-wide screening across select Vue, Cineworld and Independent Cinema screens on 11 and 14 September 2025.

Learn more at https://www.nexttonormalfilm.com/.

Starring Caissie Levy, The Donmar Warehouse production of the Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical also starred Jamie Parker, Jack Wolfe, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Trevor Dion Nicholas, and Jack Ofrecio.

Next To Normal is an intimate exploration of family and illness, loss and grief. At its heart is Diana Goodman, a suburban wife and mother living with bipolar disorder and haunted by her past. This production first played at The Donmar Warehouse before transferring to the West End's Wyndham's Theatre for a limited run in 2024.

Michael Longhurst directed the production, which features a creative team led by Tony, Emmy and Grammy Award-winning composer Tom Kitt and Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning writer Brian Yorkey. Read the reviews for the original UK production here.

