Museum of The Home Unveils NO PLACE LIKE HOME (A Vietnamese Exhibition) Part II, Beginning Next Month

The exhibit runs Wednesday 19th April – Tuesday 11th July 2023.

Mar. 09, 2023  
Museum of The Home, located in the heart of the Vietnamese community on Kingsland Road, is proud to commission a new contemporary art exhibition titled No Place Like Home (A Vietnamese Exhibition) Part II. Co-curated and led by KV Duong and Hoa Dung Clerget, the collaborative exhibition features a group of Vietnamese diasporic artists presenting works about the theme of home through the Vietnamese cultural lens.

Immigrant family meals are important moments of connection and cultural transmission. Traditional foods are deeply intertwined with notions of memory, identity, and belonging - both in the places where the parents have settled and on a transnational scale as a reminder of Vietnam.

Visitors are greeted by a striking urban landscape installation constructed from Vietnamese plastic stools, highlighting the psychogeography of migrant populations. The main room showcases object-based works on a low white table, inviting viewers to sit on bamboo carpets to engage with the works. The fluid, curvilinear table shape intentionally breaks from the traditional administrative and patriarchal table, fostering dynamic interaction with the objects and each other. The table facilitates transmission of knowledge, experiences, and self-gifts, for artistic voices of marginalized second-gen immigrants.

Sonia Solicari, Director of Museum of the Home comments, Taking food together has long played a part in the social transmission of culture. For diaspora populations, food is a signifier of traditions, places, languages and contexts that live in memory. No Place Like Home brings this all together in a way that is moving, thoughtful and uplifting, and I can't wait to hear what our audiences say.

This exhibition features a range of events including workshops, a panel discussion, performances, and food sharing. It is supported by the Jerwood Arts New Work Fund and the Arts Council of England National Lottery Project Grant.

No Place Like Home (A Vietnamese Exhibition) Part II is on display at the Museum of the Home, London, from Wednesday 19th April to Tuesday 11th July 2023.




