Mischa Barton to Make UK Stage Debut in DOUBLE INDEMNITY UK and Ireland Tour

Mischa Barton (The O.C.) will make her UK stage debut as the ultimate femme fatale in Double Indemnity, a darkly compelling new stage adaptation of one of the greatest crime novels of the 20th century, written by James M. Cain.

The story that inspired Billy Wilder’s legendary film noir masterpiece opens at Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre on 5 February and then travels to cities and towns in the UK and Ireland until May.

Mischa Barton said: "I am absolutely thrilled to be returning to the stage and making my UK theatre debut in 'Double Indemnity'. This classic film noir favourite is a gripping tale of deceit, tension, and suspense and I cannot wait to step into the role of Phyllis and share her with audiences across the UK and Ireland for the first time."

Set in Los Angeles during the 1930s, amidst the wreckage of the Great Depression, Double Indemnity follows Walter Huff, a sharp-eyed insurance salesman who has built his career spotting scams. But when he meets the dangerously seductive Phyllis Nirdlinger (Barton) to discuss her husband’s life insurance policy, he is drawn into a web of lust, greed, and betrayal.

Together, they plot the perfect crime: murder the husband, cash in the policy, and vanish into the Californian sunset. But passion clouds judgment and guilt corrodes even the most perfect of plans. As their conspiracy unravels and mistrust festers, Walter and Phyllis find themselves battling not only the law, but each other.

James M. Cain’s thrillingly amoral masterpiece of murder, deceit, and desire is adapted for the stage by Tom Holloway and directed by Oscar Toeman, promising a razor-sharp, atmospheric reimagining of one of the most iconic crime stories ever written. Further casting will be announced soon.

Double Indemnity brings together the glamour and danger of old Hollywood with the tension and allure of classic noir storytelling. A must-see event that will immerse audiences in a world of danger, desire and double-crossing hearts.

5 - 7 February

Venue: Eastbourne Devonshire Park

On Sale: 10 October

10 - 14 February

Venue: Nottingham Theatre Royal

On Sale: 17 October

17 - 21 February

Venue: Crewe Lyceum Theatre

On Sale: 10 October

3 - 7 March

Venue: Richmond Theatre

On Sale: 21 October

10 - 14 March

Venue: Theatre Royal Brighton

On Sale: 21 October

24 - 28 March

Venue: Dublin Gaiety

On Sale: 17 October

31 March - 4 April

Venue: Southend Palace Theatre

On Sale: 10 October

7 - 11 April

Venue: Wycombe Swan Theatre

On Sale: 10 October

21 - 25 April

Venue: Churchill Theatre Bromley

On Sale: 10 October

28 April - 2 May

Venue: Manchester Opera House

On Sale: 21 October

5 - 9 May

Venue: Cardiff New Theatre

On Sale: 10 October