Michael McFadden and Katy Lipson Will Head TRW Production; JOYFUL NOISE Adaptation in the Works

TRW Production, a new development, investment, and producing entity headed by Executive Producers Michael McFadden and Katy Lipson, has been announced. With their theatrical production experience spanning four decades, the pair will head the company's New York and London offices.

Both McFadden and Lipson have achieved international success through their individual producing organizations, Phoenix Entertainment and Aria Entertainment. In tandem with Steve Spiegel, owner and CEO of licensing house Theatrical Rights Worldwide, TRW Production will develop a wide range of theatrical properties that will have appeal to the first-class international, regional, and educational markets.

Among TRW Production's stage adaptations of films currently in development is Music & Lyrics, the tuneful 2007 rom-com originally starring Hugh Grant and Drew Barrymore, which will be adapted by original writer and director Marc Lawrence. Also in development is the beloved 2012 Dolly Parton and Queen Latifah film Joyful Noise. This stage adaptation by screenwriter Todd Graff will feature an original, gospel-inspired score, alongside hits by pop heavyweights Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, and Usher. The original songs written for the film by Dolly Parton will also be featured. In addition to films, the company will partner with innovative dramatists to explore the music catalogues of iconic recording artists, beginning with the rock and roll legend, Chuck Berry. His story and sweeping catalogue of songs will be brought to the stage by playwright Will Power.

Driven by its commitment to up-and-coming writers, TRW Production launched The Collective, a mentorship program for the development of new musicals. Each month, a select group of emerging composers and lyricists meet to present material. In this collaborative environment, writers receive invaluable feedback from their peers along with support, advice, and resources from the team at TRW as they develop their original ideas and pave a path towards production.



For further information visit www.trwproduction.com

