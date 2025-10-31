Michael Longhurst Will Direct New Version of Boy George's TABOO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Michael Longhurst – acclaimed Olivier nominated director of award-winning productions including Constellations, Next to Normal, Caroline, or Change, and former Artistic Director of The Donmar Warehouse – has joined the creative team for the new version of Boy George's hit musical Taboo, that Thomas Hopkins Productions (THP) has had in development for the past few years.

Longhurst recently joined Boy George, Olivier nominated writer and performer Jack Holden (who joined earlier this year to write the book), Associate Director Alessandra Davison, and producer Thomas Hopkins for a two weeklong research and development session housed in the Young Vic to explore the next stage of the show's evolution.

This session follows a successful reading of the first draft in May, attended by a select group of Broadway and West End producers and venue representatives, which marked another major milestone in the show's ongoing development.

Taboo is not just a musical; it's a vibrant portrait of a brief yet unforgettable era—the dazzling 1980s London. These were years of glorious self-indulgence, set against the backdrop of mass unemployment and societal upheaval. The youth of the time rebelled, expressing themselves through audacious fashions and a decadent nightlife scene. They were the ‘New Romantics,' spearheading a cultural movement that left an indelible mark on pop, fashion, and global culture.

Originally premiering in 2002, Taboo became a cult phenomenon, earning Olivier Award nominations and a devoted following on both sides of the Atlantic.

This new version, produced by Thomas Hopkins Productions With co-producers Cason Crane, Haffner Wright Theatricals & Solange Urdang, features a new book by Olivier-nominated writer and performer Jack Holden (Cruise, KENREX) and Boy George, based on the original book by Mark Davies Markham. Casting will be by Rob Kelly.

Thomas Hopkins said, “Having Michael join this creative journey with us is a thrill. His insight, artistry and theatrical flair brings further flair and dynamic energy to Taboo, as we continue to reimagine this extraordinary piece of theatre for a new generation. I am extremely grateful to Nadia and Sean at The Young Vic for their support on our ongoing journey of the show's development”

Michael Longhurst said, “I've always loved Taboo for its wild, unapologetic heart, and for the way it celebrates the outsiders who changed culture forever. Collaborating with George, Jack and Thomas in the room has been joyous, and the story feels as urgent, defiant and full of life as ever..”

Boy George said, “Working with Michael Longhurst on this next chapter has been pure joy he brings such intelligence and heart to everything he touches. Jack and I have been digging deep to find the truth behind the make-up, not just the glitter, but the guts and seeing it take shape with Michael's insight has been electric. It's more than a show now; it's a revelation.”

Further details on next steps for the show to be announced in due course.