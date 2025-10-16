Michael Ball Joins Magic Radio's West End Christmas

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



West End legend, Michael Ball will be joining the line-up for this year’s Magic Radio's West End Christmas. He will be taking to the stage on Saturday 15th November at the London Palladium, Michael will be joined by the Phantom himself, John Owen-Jones as well as Britain’s Got Talent winner and 101 Dalmatians star, Sydnie Christmas.

Star of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, Zoe Birkett and Lauren Drew, who recently starred as Celine Dion in Titanique are also on the line-up and the show will be hosted by Magic Radio's very own award-winning West End leading lady, Lucie Jones and her ‘Waitress’ co-star David Hunter.

Get ready to be swept away by the magic of the West End, with songs from some of the most iconic and adored musicals and, of course, a sprinkling of Christmas classics.

So, grab your baubles and tinsel as this is one special evening you don’t want to miss. For all the news on Magic Radio’s West End Christmas listen to Magic Radio on Digital Radio, on the Rayo App, online and in London on 105.4FM.