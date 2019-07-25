Michael Ball And Alfie Boe To Embark On UK Tour; New Album In The Works

According to the Daily Mail, early next year, Michael Ball And Alfie Boe will reunite to embark on a UK stadium tour, which will also include several dates in Japan.

In addition to the tour announcement, it has also been revealed that the pair are also working on a third album which will be released in November.

According to Ball the tour will kick off in February 2020 in support of the album.

This news comes hot on the heels of the announcement that the two will be appearing in Cameron Mackintosh's concert version of the musical Les Miserables, portraying Jean Valjean and Javert,

Read the full story at The Daily Mail.





