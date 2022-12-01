Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Matthew Bourne's ROMEO AND JULIET Will Embark on Tour in 2023

The tour will open at Curve, Leicester on Monday 3 July.

Dec. 01, 2022  
New Adventures and Sadler's Wells have announced the return of Matthew Bourne's "ROMEO AND JULIET" with a 12-week UK Tour and five-week Summer Season at Sadler's Wells.

The tour will open at Curve, Leicester on Monday 3 July, before visiting The Lowry, Salford from Tuesday 11 July, Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe from Tuesday 18 July and New Theatre Hull, from Tuesday 25 July, ahead of a five-week Summer Season at Sadler's Wells from Tuesday 1 August to Saturday 2 September 2023. Tickets go on sale for Sadler's Wells on 13 December 2022.

Further tour dates will be announced soon.

Matthew Bourne's "ROMEO AND JULIET" gives Shakespeare's timeless story of forbidden love a scintillating injection of raw passion and youthful vitality. Confined against their will by a society that seeks to divide, our two young lovers must follow their hearts as they risk everything to be together. A masterful re-telling of an ageless tale of teenage discovery and the madness of first love, "ROMEO AND JULIET" garnered universal critical acclaim when it premiered in 2019, and now joins the New Adventures repertoire alongside the very best of Bourne's world renowned dance theatre productions.

The 2023 production of "ROMEO AND JULIET" is the first Co-Production between New Adventures and Sadler's Wells. A relationship that dates back nearly 30 years; New Adventures have been performing at Sadler's Wells since 1993. In 2005 Artistic Director and Chief Executive of Sadler's Wells, Alistair Spalding, appointed Matthew Bourne as one of the organisations first Associate Artists and in 2006 New Adventures became a Resident Company.

Matthew Bourne said today: "I had resisted creating a new production of "ROMEO and JULIET" for many years wondering if there was anything new to say in a much-performed work. In 2019 I found that inspiration in a countrywide young talent development project that surrounded the original production. Working alongside my usual world class creative team but with a team of "young artistic associates' and a young cast of super talented emerging dance artists, we created something relevant, questioning and deeply moving.... But also, an unexpected hit show! I'm therefore thrilled to announce its long-awaited return as part of the celebrated New Adventures repertoire to entertain and provoke audiences with its powerful and timely tale of young love."

Alistair Spalding said today: "I am thrilled that we're co-producing ROMEO and JULIET with New Adventures. We have a longstanding relationship with Matthew Bourne, whose work has delighted Sadler's Wells audiences for many years, aand it will be wonderful to welcome his imaginative and visceral retelling of Shakespeare's famous tragedy back after its premiere in 2019."

Directed and choreographed by Matthew Bourne, collaborating with the New Adventures Artistic team; Etta Murfitt (Associate Artistic Director), Lez Brotherston (Set and Costume design), Paule Constable (Lighting Design), Paul Groothuis (Sound Design) and Arielle Smith (Associate Choreographer) with Terry Davies' thrillingly fresh orchestrations of Prokofiev's dynamic score.

Tour Dates

Monday 3 July - Saturday 8 July

Curve, Leicester Www.curveonline.co.uk/

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 11 July - Saturday 15 July

The Lowry, Salford Www.thelowry.com

On Sale 2 December 2022

Tuesday 18 July - Saturday 22 July

Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe Www.wycombeswan.co.uk

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 25 July - Saturday 29 July

Hull New Theatre, Hull Www.hulltheatres.co.uk

On Sale Soon

Tuesday 1 August - Saturday 2 September

Sadler's Wells, London Www.sadlerswells.com

On Sale 13 December 2022



In 2023, one of Shakespeare's best-known and most regularly revisited tragedies will embark on a new and radical transformation.  Lazarus Theatre Company will champion exciting young talent, many making their debuts, in this raucous rendition at Southwark Playhouse. 
This World Disability Day Second Hand Dance will shine a light on invisible disability with the release of research the company has carried out into how it impacts professionals attending arts festivals.
Gate Theatre has announced its first season at Theatro Technis @ 26 Crowndale. Starting this spring, this follows the announcement of Gate Theatre's permanent move from Notting Hill to Camden, following a long search for a more accessible home.
Mark Goucher Productions has announced the full cast for The Great British Bake Off Musical for its transfer to London's West End, opening at the Noël Coward Theatre for a limited twelve-week run from 25 February to 13 May 2023.  

November 30, 2022

Get a first look at photos of Pascal Theatre Company's world première of 12:37 at Finborough Theatre, the new play from award-winning writer and director Julia Pascal.
November 30, 2022

Inspector Sands will tour their first mid-scale show in 2023 – a brand new contemporary adaptation of Emily Brontë's WUTHERING HEIGHTS, at Royal & Derngate, Northampton from 24 Apr - 6 May, with a National Press Night on Friday 28 April ahead of a UK tour, playing Oxford, London, Warwick and Newcastle.
November 30, 2022

Following the success of their UK top 3 album Together in Vegas last month the UK's biggest-selling male recording duo Michael Ball and Alfie Boe head out, for a one-off TV special, to discover the wonders of the world's entertainment capital Las Vegas.
November 30, 2022

Following phenomenal sell-out runs in London, New York, Edinburgh, Hong Kong, Seoul, Sao Paulo and Lima, Theatre Re returns to the UK with their explosive, joyous and highly acclaimed show The Nature of Forgetting.
November 30, 2022

Headlong and the Barbican have announced that Lydia West (It's a Sin, Inside Man) will make her stage debut in the UK premiere of A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction by award-winning playwright Miranda Rose Hall. 
