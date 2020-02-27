Martin McDonagh's THE PILLOWMAN to Play Limited Run at the Duke of York's Theatre

It was reported this evening that Martin McDonagh's The Pillowman will play at the Duke of York's Theatre this summer!

Matthew Dunster will direct the production which is slated for a strictly limited 12-week engagement beginning July 24.

Aaron Taylor Johnston is set to take on the role of Katurian, with Steve Pemberton as Michal.

The Pillowman tells the story of a writer of gruesome tales who lives with his brother under the watchful eye of an unnamed authoritarian regime.

When a string of horrific child murders begin to mirror his frightful tales, the writer finds himself before two investigators who want more than answers.

Find more information at pillowmanplay.com.





