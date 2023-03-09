Mae Muller to Represent UK at Eurovision 2023 With 'I Wrote A Song'

Following an extensive search headed by 2023 partners the global music management and publishing company TaP Music, the BBC can confirm that singer-songwriter Mae Muller will be representing the United Kingdom at the 67th Eurovision Song Contest, set to be held in Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine, in May 2023 with "I Wrote A Song."

Mae was still working at a pub when she landed her first publishing deal. Within two years she'd released 3 EPs full of pop gems that stood out for their melodic hooks and lyrics that were feisty and unapologetic in their frankness. Stealing the attention of the industry, she supported Little Mix on their 2019 stadium tour, landed millions of YouTube views, and scored a top 10 US chart hit with her platinum selling single 'Better Days' which she performed on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Having signed to Capitol Records UK (part of Universal Music Group), Mae continues to stand out and in 2022 she was nominated at the MTV EMAs and VMAs. Since then her music has reached over two billion streams and 5.5m monthly listeners on Spotify.

Mae Muller co-wrote I Wrote A Song with Brit-Nominated songwriter Lewis Thompson (David Guetta, Joel Corry, and Raye - Bed) and Karen Poole, who has written for Kylie Minogue, Lily Allen, David Guetta and Alisha's Attic.

Mae Muller says: "I'm SO excited to participate in Eurovision this year and represent the UK! I've loved watching Eurovision all my life, so to compete in such a massive music competition is simply brilliant. I'm a huge fan of so many of the artists that have found success at Eurovision, from ABBA to Måneskin! Sam Ryder was so amazing last year and proved the UK can be back on the left-hand side of the leader board! I wrote the song I Wrote A Song a few months ago when I was going through a hard time and wanted to feel empowered about relationships, so for it to be chosen for this year's UK Eurovision song is honestly a dream!"

TaP Music co-founders Ben Mawson and Ed Millett say: "We have always been fans of Mae for her voice, songs and star charisma, and when we heard I Wrote A Song, we were really taken by its impactful message - "songs as a form of therapy" (a great message for the biggest song contest in the world!) alongside its playful tone and up-tempo fun production. From the moment we met Mae, we knew she would be an incredible ambassador for the UK at Eurovision. Alongside her abundant talent, she has the most wonderfully warm and fun personality and expressed positivity and excitement about the opportunity to represent the UK. We are super excited to work with Mae, EMI and her management company Modest! on supporting Mae to get another great result at Eurovision."

Jo Charrington, Co-President of EMI says: "We're incredibly excited for Mae to be the UK's entry for Eurovision. Mae is a standout talent with superstar quality, she's bold, charismatic, fun and a mesmerising performer who has already amassed a global following through her music. Working alongside TaP, Modest! and the BBC, we feel hugely confident Mae will deliver an iconic moment for the UK at this year's momentous show in Liverpool."

Rachel Ashdown, Lead Commissioning Editor for Eurovision at the BBC says: "We'd like to thank TaP for their extensive search for the UK entrant for Eurovision this year. Mae's commitment and drive in representing the UK is undeniably clear and I am certain that she is going to be a brilliant ambassador with I Wrote A Song."

Suzy Lamb, MD of Entertainment & Music at BBC Studios says: "BBC Studios are so excited Mae Muller will be flying the UK flag on home turf in this very special Eurovision year. We could see from the very first time we met her that she is a ball of positive energy and we can't wait for the rest of Europe and beyond to fall in love with her and her fabulous song."

Tonight (9 March) on BBC One and iPlayer at 8.55pm, Eurovision 2023: Meet the UK Act will introduce Mae to the UK audience in an exclusive interview with Scott Mills. In the show, Scott will delve into Mae's career and hear how Mae is preparing for the contest in Liverpool. It will also showcase the music video in the first televised broadcast.

The contest itself will take place in Liverpool in May. The UK are hosting on behalf of Ukraine, following the country's victory at the 2022 contest with the song Stefania by Kalush Orchestra. The Semi Finals will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 May at 8pm and the Grand Final will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer plus via BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds on Saturday 13 May from 8pm.

Image credit: BBC