Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mae Muller to Represent UK at Eurovision 2023 With 'I Wrote A Song'

The 67th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine in May

Mar. 09, 2023  
Mae Muller to Represent UK at Eurovision 2023 With 'I Wrote A Song'

Following an extensive search headed by 2023 partners the global music management and publishing company TaP Music, the BBC can confirm that singer-songwriter Mae Muller will be representing the United Kingdom at the 67th Eurovision Song Contest, set to be held in Liverpool on behalf of Ukraine, in May 2023 with "I Wrote A Song."

Mae was still working at a pub when she landed her first publishing deal. Within two years she'd released 3 EPs full of pop gems that stood out for their melodic hooks and lyrics that were feisty and unapologetic in their frankness. Stealing the attention of the industry, she supported Little Mix on their 2019 stadium tour, landed millions of YouTube views, and scored a top 10 US chart hit with her platinum selling single 'Better Days' which she performed on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Having signed to Capitol Records UK (part of Universal Music Group), Mae continues to stand out and in 2022 she was nominated at the MTV EMAs and VMAs. Since then her music has reached over two billion streams and 5.5m monthly listeners on Spotify.

Mae Muller co-wrote I Wrote A Song with Brit-Nominated songwriter Lewis Thompson (David Guetta, Joel Corry, and Raye - Bed) and Karen Poole, who has written for Kylie Minogue, Lily Allen, David Guetta and Alisha's Attic.

Mae Muller says: "I'm SO excited to participate in Eurovision this year and represent the UK! I've loved watching Eurovision all my life, so to compete in such a massive music competition is simply brilliant. I'm a huge fan of so many of the artists that have found success at Eurovision, from ABBA to Måneskin! Sam Ryder was so amazing last year and proved the UK can be back on the left-hand side of the leader board! I wrote the song I Wrote A Song a few months ago when I was going through a hard time and wanted to feel empowered about relationships, so for it to be chosen for this year's UK Eurovision song is honestly a dream!"

TaP Music co-founders Ben Mawson and Ed Millett say: "We have always been fans of Mae for her voice, songs and star charisma, and when we heard I Wrote A Song, we were really taken by its impactful message - "songs as a form of therapy" (a great message for the biggest song contest in the world!) alongside its playful tone and up-tempo fun production. From the moment we met Mae, we knew she would be an incredible ambassador for the UK at Eurovision. Alongside her abundant talent, she has the most wonderfully warm and fun personality and expressed positivity and excitement about the opportunity to represent the UK. We are super excited to work with Mae, EMI and her management company Modest! on supporting Mae to get another great result at Eurovision."

Jo Charrington, Co-President of EMI says: "We're incredibly excited for Mae to be the UK's entry for Eurovision. Mae is a standout talent with superstar quality, she's bold, charismatic, fun and a mesmerising performer who has already amassed a global following through her music. Working alongside TaP, Modest! and the BBC, we feel hugely confident Mae will deliver an iconic moment for the UK at this year's momentous show in Liverpool."

Rachel Ashdown, Lead Commissioning Editor for Eurovision at the BBC says: "We'd like to thank TaP for their extensive search for the UK entrant for Eurovision this year. Mae's commitment and drive in representing the UK is undeniably clear and I am certain that she is going to be a brilliant ambassador with I Wrote A Song."

Suzy Lamb, MD of Entertainment & Music at BBC Studios says: "BBC Studios are so excited Mae Muller will be flying the UK flag on home turf in this very special Eurovision year.  We could see from the very first time we met her that she is a ball of positive energy and we can't wait for the rest of Europe and beyond to fall in love with her and her fabulous song."

Tonight (9 March) on BBC One and iPlayer at 8.55pm, Eurovision 2023: Meet the UK Act will introduce Mae to the UK audience in an exclusive interview with Scott Mills. In the show, Scott will delve into Mae's career and hear how Mae is preparing for the contest in Liverpool. It will also showcase the music video in the first televised broadcast.

The contest itself will take place in Liverpool in May. The UK are hosting on behalf of Ukraine, following the country's victory at the 2022 contest with the song Stefania by Kalush Orchestra. The Semi Finals will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Tuesday 9 and Thursday 11 May at 8pm and the Grand Final will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer plus via BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds on Saturday 13 May from 8pm.

Image credit: BBC



Photos: In Rehearsal For GONE TOO FAR! At National Youth Theatre Photo
Photos: In Rehearsal For GONE TOO FAR! At National Youth Theatre
National Youth Theatre has released photos of the rehearsals of the second production in the 2023 Rep Season. 
Photos: First Look at AFTER THE ACT at Breach Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at AFTER THE ACT at Breach Theatre
Get a first look at photos of After the Act at Breach Theatre!
New Musical THE LOST SPELLS to be Presented at Polka Theatre This Spring Photo
New Musical THE LOST SPELLS to be Presented at Polka Theatre This Spring
Polka Theatre will present the new family musical The Lost Spells 13 April thought 7 May.
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For the UK Tour of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL
All new photos have been released from inside the rehearsal room for THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL! Check out the photos here!

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Photos: First Look at New Production Shots of BONNIE & CLYDE at the Garrick TheatrePhotos: First Look at New Production Shots of BONNIE & CLYDE at the Garrick Theatre
March 8, 2023

Frances Mayli McCann and Jordan Luke Gage return for a limited West End season of the cult-sensation Bonnie & Clyde following a sell-out run at The Arts Theatre. Check out the new photos here.
London Theatre Week Extension: Tickets from £35 for CRAZY FOR YOULondon Theatre Week Extension: Tickets from £35 for CRAZY FOR YOU
March 8, 2023

London Theatre Week Extension: Tickets from £35 for Crazy For You-directed and choreographed by multi-Tony and Olivier award winner Susan Stroman, this spectacular production transfers from a sell-out season at the Chichester Festival Theatre.
Cast for DISNEY100 Concert UK tour AnnouncedCast for DISNEY100 Concert UK tour Announced
March 7, 2023

The cast has been announced for a brand new concert will tour UK arenas in 2023, in celebration of 100 years of Disney.
BBC to Close the BBC Singers as Part of New Strategy for Classical MusicBBC to Close the BBC Singers as Part of New Strategy for Classical Music
March 7, 2023

The BBC has announced it is to close the BBC Singers in order to invest more widely in the future of choral singing across the UK, working with a wide range of choral groups alongside launching a major choral development programme for new talent.
THE DRIFTERS GIRL Extends UK & Ireland Tour Into 2024THE DRIFTERS GIRL Extends UK & Ireland Tour Into 2024
March 7, 2023

Michael Harrison and David Ian are delighted to announce extended dates for the first-ever UK and Ireland tour of The Drifters Girl, the acclaimed musical which tells the remarkable story of one of the world's greatest vocal groups and the woman who made them. 
share